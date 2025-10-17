High Voltage Drama: IRCTC Staff Of Vande Bharat Express Thrash Each Other With Belts, Dustbins At Nizamuddin Station - VIDEO

Viral video screengrab | X/@Benarasiyaa

New Delhi: A scuffle reportedly broke out on Thursday morning at around 5:45 AM between members of the IRCTC staff aboard the 22470 Vande Bharat Express, which runs from Hazrat Nizamuddin to Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh. The incident occurred at Nizamuddin Railway Station before the train's departure.

A video of the altercation has surfaced and is rapidly going viral on social media. The footage shows the staff striking each other with leather belts and public dustbins. One individual can be seen picking up a dustbin and hitting another man with it at the railway platform.

The video has received more than 22.5K views in less than two hours of posting. Netizens have reacted to the viral video.

Netizens React

One of the users jockingly said, "May be its IRCTC new features to passenger onboard entertainment."

Another user asked,"How it ended ?

A third user expressed concern and said,"Such behavior is completely unacceptable and tarnishes the reputation of our rail services."

Neither IRCTC nor Indian Railways has officially responded to the viral video yet.