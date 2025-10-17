 High Voltage Drama: IRCTC Staff Of Vande Bharat Express Thrash Each Other With Belts, Dustbins At Nizamuddin Station - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralHigh Voltage Drama: IRCTC Staff Of Vande Bharat Express Thrash Each Other With Belts, Dustbins At Nizamuddin Station - VIDEO

High Voltage Drama: IRCTC Staff Of Vande Bharat Express Thrash Each Other With Belts, Dustbins At Nizamuddin Station - VIDEO

A video of the altercation has surfaced and is rapidly going viral on social media. The footage shows the staff striking each other with leather belts and public dustbins. One individual can be seen picking up a dustbin and hitting another man with it.

Shashank NairUpdated: Friday, October 17, 2025, 04:22 PM IST
article-image
Viral video screengrab | X/@Benarasiyaa

New Delhi: A scuffle reportedly broke out on Thursday morning at around 5:45 AM between members of the IRCTC staff aboard the 22470 Vande Bharat Express, which runs from Hazrat Nizamuddin to Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh. The incident occurred at Nizamuddin Railway Station before the train's departure.

A video of the altercation has surfaced and is rapidly going viral on social media. The footage shows the staff striking each other with leather belts and public dustbins. One individual can be seen picking up a dustbin and hitting another man with it at the railway platform.

The video has received more than 22.5K views in less than two hours of posting. Netizens have reacted to the viral video.

Read Also
IRCTC Down For Indian Users Amid Diwali 2025 Rush: 6 Alternatives You Can Book Your Train Tickets...
article-image

Netizens React

FPJ Shorts
Gold Smuggling Sees Big Spike Before Dhanteras, What’s Fueling This Illegal Rush Amid Record Prices?
Gold Smuggling Sees Big Spike Before Dhanteras, What’s Fueling This Illegal Rush Amid Record Prices?
IBPS SO Prelims Result 2025 Declared: Qualified Candidates Eligible For Mains Exam; Get Direct Link Here
IBPS SO Prelims Result 2025 Declared: Qualified Candidates Eligible For Mains Exam; Get Direct Link Here
A Journey Down Memory Lane! Inside Visuals Of MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum At Wankhede Stadium Goes Viral; Video
A Journey Down Memory Lane! Inside Visuals Of MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum At Wankhede Stadium Goes Viral; Video
Masaba Gupta Shares About 'Cortisol Levels Shooting Up': What It Means and How Home-Cooked Food Can Help
Masaba Gupta Shares About 'Cortisol Levels Shooting Up': What It Means and How Home-Cooked Food Can Help

One of the users jockingly said, "May be its IRCTC new features to passenger onboard entertainment."

Another user asked,"How it ended ?

A third user expressed concern and said,"Such behavior is completely unacceptable and tarnishes the reputation of our rail services."

Neither IRCTC nor Indian Railways has officially responded to the viral video yet.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Viral: 3-Year-Old KBC Promo Is A Prediction Of Ishit Bhatt's Episode With Amitabh Bachchan; Watch...

Viral: 3-Year-Old KBC Promo Is A Prediction Of Ishit Bhatt's Episode With Amitabh Bachchan; Watch...

High Voltage Drama: IRCTC Staff Of Vande Bharat Express Thrash Each Other With Belts, Dustbins At...

High Voltage Drama: IRCTC Staff Of Vande Bharat Express Thrash Each Other With Belts, Dustbins At...

On Camera: Brazilian Priest Caught Hiding Churchgoer's Fiance Under His Bathroom Sink

On Camera: Brazilian Priest Caught Hiding Churchgoer's Fiance Under His Bathroom Sink

MP News: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Mocks PCC Chief Jitu Patwari Over Carrying Wheat Sack...

MP News: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Mocks PCC Chief Jitu Patwari Over Carrying Wheat Sack...

Australian Triathlete Gets Attacked By Swooping Magpie During Cycling, Suffers Bloody Ear Injury;...

Australian Triathlete Gets Attacked By Swooping Magpie During Cycling, Suffers Bloody Ear Injury;...