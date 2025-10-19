Inside Google Hyderabad’s Lavish Diwali Celebration; Netizens Are Simply Jealous, 'Meri Feed Se Block Ho Jao' | Instagram @the.indianmunda

The festive spirit is glowing bright at Google’s Hyderabad office as glimpses from their grand Diwali celebration have gone viral online and netizens can’t get enough! The tech giant truly brought the festival of lights to life with a perfect mix of tradition, fun, and thoughtful details.

The office was decked up in aesthetic decorations, from vibrant rangolis and cute pop-ups to glimmering lights adorning every corner. Employees walked into a space that looked straight out of a Diwali Pinterest board warm, colorful, and full of festive cheer.

WATCH VIDEO:

To make the celebration more engaging, Google organized a range of activities for its employees. A therapeutic painting session was held, allowing everyone to relax and express their creativity. The vibe stayed lively with a round of Housie, which had employees laughing, cheering, and winning goodies.

As no Diwali is complete without food and Google made sure to do it right. The canteen offered a wide variety of dishes, each thoughtfully curated to reflect traditional Diwali flavors from across India.

Adding to the festive memories, the office also set up a cute polaroid booth, where employees captured their happiest Diwali moments with friends and colleagues.

As clips and photos from the event surfaced online, social media users couldn’t help but gush over the setup, calling it “Dreamland” Many jokingly commented, “bhai yaar thoda sa block hojao ye ese mood kharab kar rhe ho”, expressing envy at the joyful workplace vibe.

Some users also asked how to apply in this company while one wrote, "Yaha ka security guards ka bhi btech degree hai." Another user, probably jealous of the Google employees, wrote, "Big boss mujhe hurt ho raha hai."