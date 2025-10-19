Mirzapur Woman Orders Cheesecake, Gets Cake Topped With Cheese Slices: Says, 'Bhai Mirzapur Is Not For Beginners'

In the age of viral food fails, one recent dessert disaster from Mirzapur has taken Instagram by storm, and it has nothing to do with icing typos. A woman named Pragya ordered a cheesecake for Mother’s Day, only to receive something hilariously far from what she expected: a regular cream cake topped with processed cheese slices.

The cheesecake that wasn’t

Sharing her experience in a now-viral Instagram reel captioned “Never try cheesecake in Mirzapur,” Pragya explained, “Bhai, Mirzapur is not for beginners, okay? Absolutely not. I mean, what has happened to me?”

She revealed that she had ordered the cake as a special Mother’s Day treat. However, when she opened the box, she was shocked to find a plain, slightly smashed cake covered in frosting, and bizarrely topped with cheese slices instead of the creamy, baked goodness one would expect in a cheesecake.

“Unhone ye tuta-futa cake bheja, which is definitely not a cheesecake,” she said, pointing at the dessert. “Aur upar cheese slices daal ke cheesecake bana diya!”

‘Startup idea gone wrong’

Instead of being angry, Pragya took the mix-up in stride, adding humor to the situation. “Now I know why people are afraid of Mirzapur,” she joked. “Why didn’t this business idea come to me first? Make a cake for ₹50, put cheese on top, and sell it for ₹800, because obviously, it’s a cheese-cake!”

Her witty remarks and calm reaction quickly made the video go viral, amassing thousands of views and comments within hours of posting.

Internet reacts

The comment section turned into a comedy zone, with users making fun of the mix-up in classic internet style.

One user quipped, “Good thing you didn’t ask for Buffalo wings.”

Another joked, “Thank god you didn’t order a hot dog.”

Someone else added, “Lemon cheesecake mangati toh nimbu nichod ke bhej dete!” (If you had ordered lemon cheesecake, they’d have just squeezed a lemon on it.)

Another witty comment read, “Try ordering Kadhai Paneer next, they might just send raw paneer in a kadhai!”