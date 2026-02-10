 'Bakwaas Theory'! Anand Mahindra Praises Mumbai's Gilbert Hill; Netizens Say, 'Plz Don't. Andheri Can't Handle Any More Traffic'
Anand Mahindra praised Mumbai’s 65-million-year-old Gilbert Hill, calling it a rare volcanic column and asking how to boost visits. The 200-foot basalt formation in Andheri is one of only three such structures globally. While many welcomed the spotlight, others raised concerns about poor maintenance and rising traffic in the already congested neighbourhood.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 01:09 PM IST
Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra recently turned the spotlight on one of Mumbai’s lesser-known natural wonders, Gilbert Hill, located in Andheri, after resharing a video highlighting the site’s geological significance. The post quickly grabbed attention online, sparking curiosity as well as concern among netizens.

Gilbert Hill is a 200-foot vertical column of black basalt rock and is believed to be around 65 million years old. What makes it truly special is its rarity, as there are reportedly only three such volcanic columns in the world, and one of them stands right in the heart of Mumbai. The rock formation dates back to the Mesozoic Era, formed when molten lava was forced out through deep clefts in the Earth’s surface nearly 66 million years ago.

WATCH VIDEO:

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Anand Mahindra expressed his surprise at discovering the landmark so close to home. He wrote, “Travel bucket-list items can be right in your hometown. A quick check showed that Gilbert Hill is one of only 3 volcanic columns in the world, yet I had no clue it was here in Mumbai. How do we make this a more visited destination?”

However, the response from netizens was mixed. Many users welcomed the recognition of Gilbert Hill’s importance, calling it an underrated gem, but others voiced concerns over the current state of maintenance of the area. Several pointed out that Andheri already struggles with traffic congestion and warned that a sudden hike in tourist interest could worsen the issues.

One user commented, "Try to visit here & you will delete this tweet - Dirt, Poor infra structure, no basic facilities (P.S. i go there 3-4 times a year)."

Another user commented, "Please don't. andheri west can't handle any more traffic."

One user wrote, "Bakwaas theory... It's giant tree."

