Mouni Roy Rocks Striped Mini Skirt Set During Dubai Getaway; Check Pictures

By: Rutunjay Dole | February 10, 2026
Mouni Roy recently shared glimpses from her Dubai getaway, where she was seen enjoying scenic views, her flight moments, and some relaxed reading time.
In the photos, she strikes a chic black-and-white striped co-ord set featuring a halter neck crop top and a matching mini skirt.
What are getaways for if one cannot spend time resting? Mouni did exact same and also shared a glimpse of her cozy nap.
She was also seen spending her off time reading 'you can have it all' book by Gaur Gopal Das.
Mouni posing alongside her friend.
The mini skirt sits high on the waist, complementing the cropped top while styled her hair in a high messy bun.
She paired the strappy outfit with sporty black-and-white sneakers, mini sling bag & oversized black sunglasses.