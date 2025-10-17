IRCTC Down For Indian Users Amid Diwali 2025 Rush: 6 Alternatives You Can Book Your Train Tickets From Instead

Major Reform in Train Ticketing Policy. | File Pic (Representative Image)

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website and mobile app has buckled under massive demand for train tickets as Diwali and Chhath Puja approach, plunging travelers into chaos. Several users are taking to social media to complain of issues with the IRCTC app and website. According to reports, there are issues with the IRCTC servers, and this is causing disruption in bookings, seeing availability, or current status of waitlisted tickets as well.

The outage has sparked widespread frustration, with social media platforms flooded with complaints and users scrambling for alternatives to secure their festive travel plans.

The crash hit peak chaos during the Tatkal booking window, starting at 10 am for AC classes and 11 am for sleeper tickets. Thousands aiming to lock in last-minute seats for the Diwali rush on October 20 were greeted with error messages, login failures, and payment glitches. Downdetector reported over 5,000 complaints in the early hours, with users encountering a "server temporarily unavailable due to service requests" notice. 48 percent users reported issues with the website, 37 percent users reported issues with the app, and 14 percent are having problems with ticketing.

Social Media Erupts with Outrage

X became a battleground for venting, with hashtags like #IRCTCDown, #DiwaliTravelFail, and #TatkalTerror trending nationwide. Users shared tales of woe: "Every year, same story: Diwali Tatkal on IRCTC fails. Booking time 10:00 am, by 10:07 am, site unavailable. Tickets gone!" Another posted, "Diwali rush, IRCTC phir down. Ameer udte hain, gareeb line me khade. Server crash, sapne crash," alongside screenshots of frozen screens. The annual ritual of technical woes during festive seasons has fueled demands for a more robust system.

Alternative Booking Options for Indian Travelers

For those still needing tickets, several IRCTC-authorized platforms offer reliable alternatives to bypass the glitchy system. Here’s where you can try to book Indian Railways tickets:

RailYatri

A user-friendly app with real-time seat availability, waitlist predictions, and PNR status checks. Download from Google Play or App Store, or visit railyatri.in for hassle-free bookings.

ConfirmTkt

An AI-powered platform excelling in Tatkal bookings, offering confirmed seat predictions and alternate routes. Access via the app or confirmtkt.com. However, ConfirmTkt may also be facing issues, "Due to a temporary disruption in the IRCTC server, there may be delays or limitations in retrieving booking information. Regrettably, in instances where the requested seat is unavailable, we may not be able to guarantee immediate resolution. We greatly appreciate your patience and understanding."

MakeMyTrip

This travel giant bundles train bookings with flights and hotels, ensuring quick payments and refunds. Book at makemytrip.com or through their app.

Paytm

Integrated with UPI and wallet payments, Paytm offers cashback and seamless train bookings. Visit paytm.com/trains or use their app.

ixigo Trains

Known for budget-friendly options, ixigo provides train alerts and onboard food ordering with no convenience fees. Available at ixigo.com or via their app.

PRS Counter

For a digital detox, visit authorized Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters at railway stations for direct, offline bookings.