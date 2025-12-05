Shocking Layoff At Ciena Gurugram Office: New Mother Terminated Days After Maternity Return Amid Family Crisis

Inida's IT sector is reeling with layoffs, and a new horrific story has emerged out of Ciena's Gurugram office. A new mother was allegedly coerced into resignation on her very first day back from maternity leave, only to face abrupt termination four days later when she refused. The incident, which unfolded in late November, has been flagged as a blatant violation of the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961, and its 2017 amendments, prompting swift intervention from the National Commission for Women (NCW) and labour authorities.

The entire ordeal was highlighted by the Forums of IT Empoyees (FITE) on social media. The organisation highlighted the ordeal of the new mother, who was also grappling with her husband's health issues. The employee, whose identity is being withheld to protect her privacy, returned to work at Ciena's Gurugram office desperate to resume her role as the family's sole breadwinner. Her husband, who is undergoing treatment for cancer, is unable to work. Therefore, her steady income was critical for medical expenses and household stability.

However, according to details shared by FITE, she was immediately summoned by HR executive Supriya and Director Raj Kannan. The duo reportedly cited a 'business decision' as grounds for forcing her to resign on the spot.

"She pleaded she couldn’t - her husband is battling cancer and she needs her job to survive. She refused to resign," FITE recounted in a public statement on social media. Despite her emotional appeals, the pressure mounted, but the woman stood firm, refusing to sign any resignation papers. Four days later, her nightmare escalated. Ciena locked her laptop and deactivated her company account, effectively terminating her employment without notice or severance.

FITE, which has been at the forefront of supporting IT workers facing exploitative practices, intervened immediately. When representatives from the forum contacted Ciena's HR department, the company admitted to laying off approximately 5 percent of its global workforce as part of cost-cutting measures amid economic pressures.

This revelation came just weeks after reports of Ciena offshoring hundreds of roles from North America to India, even as it announced record quarterly earnings in September. FITE condemned the move as 'ruthless', arguing it disproportionately targets vulnerable employees and contravenes legal protections for women post-maternity.

In response, FITE guided the affected mother in filing formal complaints with the Haryana Labour Commissioner's office, the NCW, and through the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS).

The NCW acted decisively, serving a formal notice to Ciena, demanding an explanation and immediate remedial action. FITE is now rallying other Ciena employees impacted by the layoffs to join a collective lawsuit at the Central Labour Ministry, emphasising the power of unified action. "We thank the NCW for their prompt response and urge the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Haryana Labour Department, and Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to look into this issue.," the group stated.

Users have expressed shock and anger to this news.

This case at Ciena is not isolated but symptomatic of broader turmoil in India's IT industry, where layoffs have surged in 2025 amid AI-driven restructuring and global slowdowns. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest IT employer, has faced similar accusations of coercive practices. Reports indicate TCS let go of over 12,000 employees this year, with unions alleging forced resignations, withheld gratuities, and unfair severance packages.

In one instance, a Mumbai TCS employee, who was coerced into medical resignation during a family health crisis, won full gratuity relief from the local labour office after FITE's advocacy.

Ciena has yet to issue a public response on this matter.