TCS Layoffs: Ex-HR Insider Lists 20+ Red Flags That Signal Layoffs Are Coming | What Employees Should Watch For

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has laid off over 12,000 employees this year. Several other tech giants, including Microsoft, Google, and Intel have announced job cuts, claiming it to be 'restructuring' initiative, but industry watchers are largely attributing it to AI boom and market uncertainties. In the midst of all of these uncertainties, a former HR professional has outlined something extremely useful. She has listed out key incidents that indicate a company may be on the brink of layoffs. These indicators are highly important, and looking out for these red flags, will help employees make sound career decisions in the years to come.

These pearls of wisdom, shared anonymously on Reddit, has garnered a lot of attention and thousands of upvotes, given the current job atmosphere and increase in anxiety among employees.

Decoding layoff signals

The former HR worker structures the warnings chronologically, from distant harbingers to the final hours, emphasising that a cluster of signs – rather than isolated ones – should prompt action. "Not trying to create paranoia," the HR wrote, "but if you're seeing multiple signs on this list, it might be time to update your CV."

Early whispers: 3-6 months before the storm

Subtle shifts in corporate rhetoric and finances often signal trouble brewing.

- Watch for abrupt hiring freezes, vaguely justified as 'strategic growth,' or executives droning on about 'efficiency' and 'rightsizing' in town halls – all are euphemisms for impending belt-tightening.

- Another big sign is missed earning targets. The HR worker asks to check missed earnings or revenue targets multiple quarters in a row, or leadership keeps revising guidance downward. Public companies especially - check their investor relations page and quarterly calls.

- The arrival of high-powered consultants like McKinsey, Deloitte, or Bain for 'redundancy audits,' or top-level leadership shake-ups are equally ominous.

- On the ground, vanishing training budgets, cancelled team outings, and stalled pay rises hoarded for 'something' else betray a lack of long-term faith in staff.

- "Conference approvals get denied, software licenses don’t get renewed, that certification you wanted gets tabled indefinitely. When companies stop investing in employee development, they’re not planning long-term with current staff. Discretionary spending freezes. Team outings canceled, holiday parties scaled back or eliminated, small perks disappear. These are the easiest costs to cut first. Delayed or frozen merit increases and bonuses. If annual raises get “postponed” or bonuses are cut despite decent performance, the company is hoarding cash for something. Open headcount gets quietly closed. You might not notice a hiring freeze officially, but those three open roles on your team just stop being discussed," the HR worker elaborates.

- Office consolidation starts being discussed. Subleasing space, breaking leases early, or suddenly pushing hybrid/remote work after being office-focused. Real estate is expensive and often the first place companies look to cut. Facilities staff reductions. If maintenance, security, or reception teams shrink, that’s a leading indicator, the Reddit post elaborates.

Mid-stage tremors: 1-3 months out

- As the timeline shortens, interpersonal cues sharpen. Managers grow evasive in one-on-ones, dodging career talks or future planning with vague shrugs and cancelled meetings – often because they know weeks ahead. Bizarre reorganisations, shelved cross-team projects, and unexplained senior exits without replacements pave the way for consolidation.

- HR's shadow looms larger here, with 'random check-ins' that probe for litigious risks and a sudden obsession with documenting minor infractions – a tactic critics decry as harassment, building dossiers to justify cuts. Anonymous surveys on 'role clarity' quietly map overlaps, while contractors vanish first, a grim prelude to fuller purges.

- "Vendors get cut or renegotiated aggressively. If the company is trying to save money everywhere, labor costs are next. Projects shift from innovation to maintenance. All the exciting new work stops, and teams are just keeping lights on. This suggests they don’t believe in long-term investment right now. Contractors and temps disappear first. This is always the canary in the coal mine. If contractors are let go en masse, full-time employees are usually 4-8 weeks behind," the Reddit post elaborates.

- Another big indicator is if the company takes on debt or seeks additional funding under unfavorable terms. This suggests cash flow problems. Asset sales. Selling off business units, real estate, IP, or other assets to raise cash is a big red flag. Furthermore, delayed payments to vendors is also a big sign. If your company is stretching payables or late on bills, they’re struggling with cash, the HR worker expains.

The eve of execution: 2-4 weeks to impact

- When process documentation demands surge - runbooks, knowledge transfers – the endgame is near. Big firms dread losing institutional know-how.

- Mysterious manager meetings or meetings that say 'leadership syncs' are big red flags. Blocked HR calendars on midweek mornings, and IT access audits scream coordination for mass terminations. Look out for executives flocking to the office en masse or colleagues vanishing into windowless rooms with boxes.

- One top comment echoes this dread - a user recounts their manager's thinly veiled nudge to polish their LinkedIn, paired with exclusion from meetings and forced training of an overseas replacement – classic 'covering' moves that reek of betrayal.

Survival blueprint

While the Reddit post is quite thrilling and largely dooming, it also offers a practical action plan for all soon-to-be laid off employees. The HR worker advices to:

- Update LinkedIn immediately. Make sure your profile is complete and compelling. Turn on “open to work” privately so recruiters can see it but your company can’t.

- Refresh your resume and tailor it for your target roles. Have multiple versions ready for different job types. Get it reviewed by someone who knows your industry.

- Document your accomplishments with metrics. Revenue generated, costs saved, projects delivered, teams built. Save this somewhere personal, not company equipment.

- Save important files legally. Performance reviews, reference letters, samples of your work (that aren’t confidential), documentation of your achievements. Email them to your personal account or save to personal cloud storage. Do Not take confidential company information, client data, or proprietary code.

- Screenshot or save your LinkedIn recommendations and endorsements. Sometimes people leave and delete their profiles.

- Reconnect with your network now while you’re employed. It’s easier to get coffee as a 'catch up' than as a desperate job seeker. Reach out to old colleagues, mentors, recruiters you’ve worked with.

- Build emergency fund if possible. Even an extra month of expenses helps.

- Understand your benefits. Know your PTO balance, how severance works at your company (if there’s a standard package), what COBRA costs, when your stock vests, and what happens to your 401k.

- Reduce expenses where you can. Not to panic level, but maybe hold off on big purchases.

- Check if you have any loans against 401k or obligations tied to employment. Some companies require repayment upon termination.

- Keep records of everything. If you suspect you’re being targeted unfairly (discrimination, retaliation), document it meticulously with dates and witnesses.

- Check your employment contract for non-compete, non-solicitation, and IP assignment clauses. Know what you signed.

- Tell your partner or trusted person what might be coming. Don’t suffer alone or let it blindside your household.

What to do when you are given the bad news?



- Don’t sign anything immediately. You usually have time to review severance agreements. Consider having an employment lawyer review it, especially if it includes non-compete or release clauses.

- Negotiate if possible. Severance, extended healthcare, references, job search support, equity vesting. The worst they can say is no, and many companies have wiggle room.

- File for unemployment immediately. Even if you get severance, you might be eligible. Don’t leave money on the table.

- Ask for a neutral reference or letter of recommendation before you leave. Much easier to get this on day one than six months later.

- Understand what’s happening to your benefits. COBRA deadlines, life insurance conversion options, FSA/HSA balances.

- Get contact info for colleagues you want to stay in touch with. Once you lose email access, it’s hard to reconnect.

Crucially, the author warns against retaliation: no bridge-burning rants or pilfered files, which could forfeit unemployment claims. For survivors, beware the guilt and overload; quietly scout exits, as one cut often begets another.

This Reddit post, while long, is a gold mine of advice for employees across teh country.