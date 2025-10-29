 The Layoff Wave Has Two Sides, Tech Giants Reallocate For Compute While Others Cut After AI Gains, Here's The List
Layoffs aren’t from recession but from AI reallocation. Tech giants cut jobs to buy GPUs, traditional firms after automation gains, while chipmakers like NVIDIA and TSMC reap record profits.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 03:52 PM IST
File Image | Two Different Stories Behind the Layoffs.

New Delhi: The recent wave of layoffs across industries tells not one, but two very different stories. Tech behemoths such as Amazon, Meta, Microsoft, and Intel are reducing headcount not because of declining revenues or shrinking demand, but to free up capital for GPU purchases. Their revenues are rising, their stock prices are strong, and the competition for compute power is fierce. In this new economic equation, every percentage point cut in payroll translates into another batch of high-end NVIDIA H100 GPUs. For these firms, it’s not cost-cutting — it’s a strategic reallocation from people to processors.

Traditional Companies Cutting After AI Payoffs

On the other side, companies like UPS, Nestlé, Ford, and Target are cutting jobs for the opposite reason — because AI is finally working. Over the past two years, many legacy corporations have deployed AI-driven tools for customer service, logistics, design, and planning, resulting in massive productivity gains. Instead of investing billions in GPU infrastructure, these companies are renting AI inference capacity from cloud providers. For them, the math of automation now makes sense: fewer employees, lower costs, and higher efficiency.

Semiconductor Firms: The Real Winners

In the middle of these parallel stories sits the semiconductor industry, collecting rent from both sides. Companies like TSMC, NVIDIA, and ASML are profiting enormously as every sector — from tech to retail — becomes dependent on chips and compute. The flow of money is clear: tech firms buy GPUs, traditional firms buy AI services, and chipmakers print profits. Meanwhile, employment continues to weaken across the board, reflecting a deeper structural shift in how work is valued.

A Structural Rebalancing, Not a Recession

With enterprise AI adoption at around 10% and heading toward 50%, this is the fastest, wealth-generating phase of the cycle. But the wealth is concentrating in machines, not people. The widening gap between market capitalization growth and wage growth signals a rebalancing — one where compute replaces labor as the primary driver of value creation.

