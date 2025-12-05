 NITI Aayog Unveils Roadmap To Build A Globally Competitive Quantum-Powered Economy And Drive India’s Tech Leadership
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechNITI Aayog Unveils Roadmap To Build A Globally Competitive Quantum-Powered Economy And Drive India’s Tech Leadership

NITI Aayog Unveils Roadmap To Build A Globally Competitive Quantum-Powered Economy And Drive India’s Tech Leadership

Their impact will cut across sectors, redefining healthcare, finance, logistics, materials, energy and national security. The nations that act decisively today will not only command the next generation of computing, communication, and sensing capabilities, but will also shape the very architecture of global innovation and trust, the NITI Aayog noted.

IANSUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 01:27 PM IST
article-image
NITI Aayog’s Frontier Tech Hub on Thursday released a roadmap on transforming India into a leading quantum-powered economy. | File Image

New Delhi: NITI Aayog’s Frontier Tech Hub on Thursday released a roadmap on transforming India into a leading quantum-powered economy, noting that quantum technologies stand at the threshold of becoming one of the most transformative forces of our time.

Their impact will cut across sectors, redefining healthcare, finance, logistics, materials, energy and national security.

The nations that act decisively today will not only command the next generation of computing, communication, and sensing capabilities, but will also shape the very architecture of global innovation and trust, the NITI Aayog noted.

For India, the promise of quantum goes far beyond technology. It represents the opportunity to redefine its place in the world — to lead in a frontier domain from the outset, rather than catching up after others have set the rules.

FPJ Shorts
Railways Set Up Passenger Helpdesks at Mumbai Airport’s T1 & T2 Terminal Amid IndiGo Flight Cancellations | Pics
Railways Set Up Passenger Helpdesks at Mumbai Airport’s T1 & T2 Terminal Amid IndiGo Flight Cancellations | Pics
Chhattisgarh: 5, Including Minor, Killed In Car-Truck Collision In Jashpur; Video Surfaces
Chhattisgarh: 5, Including Minor, Killed In Car-Truck Collision In Jashpur; Video Surfaces
Take A Culinary Voyage in a Glass At Mumbai's Gimlet Garden, As You Sip Their Elevated Cocktails
Take A Culinary Voyage in a Glass At Mumbai's Gimlet Garden, As You Sip Their Elevated Cocktails
HPCRA Patwari Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 530 Posts Starts On December 12; Here's How To Apply
HPCRA Patwari Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 530 Posts Starts On December 12; Here's How To Apply
Read Also
DigiLocker Integrates Passport Verification Record To Boost Secure, Paperless And Citizen-Centric...
article-image

Quantum is not just another sector of innovation; it is the foundation upon which the next era of artificial intelligence, biotechnology, advanced materials, and secure digital infrastructure will be built.

The roadmap published by NITI Aayog lays out clear imperatives and actionable pathways for realising this vision by leveraging the existing National Quantum Mission.

It provides a comprehensive analysis of India’s current position, strategic strengths, and critical gaps, and identifies key interventions to accelerate R&amp;D, commercialisation, and ecosystem development.

The roadmap emphasises collective ownership—across policymakers, scientists, entrepreneurs, investors, and states—to build a globally trusted and competitive quantum economy.

Read Also
India Sees Major Scope To Expand Exports As Trade With Russia Nears $70 Billion Amid Vladimir Putin...
article-image

"Quantum computing represents a turning point where technology moves beyond speed and scale and begins to solve problems once believed impossible, from drug discovery and climate modelling to national security and advanced materials," Telangana Information Technology, Electronics &amp; Communications, Minister D. Sridhar Babu said.

In just a few years, global commitment to quantum has grown more than tenfold, showing that this field is no longer experimental, but inevitable. Telangana enters this moment with intention and preparation.

"We are building deep research capabilities, nurturing skilled talent, and creating pathways for industry to innovate and deploy. Our goal is not merely adoption, it is participation and leadership in shaping the quantum future," he added.

"Quantum technologies are rapidly emerging as a strategic driver of economic growth, national security, and scientific discovery. For India to achieve developed nation status by 2047, we must integrate quantum computing, secure communication, precision sensing, and advanced materials into key national missions and industrial sectors," NITI Aayog Member, Dr V.K. Saraswat, said.

Read Also
Dream11 Quits Online Gaming, Bets Big On Live Sports Community Streaming With New App
article-image

The National Quantum Mission has enabled important early progress, and this roadmap highlights the milestones required to expand capability, develop specialised talent, and build globally competitive platforms, he added.

Meanwhile, NITI Aayog CEO B.V.R. Subrahmanyam noted that the coming five years will decide whether India becomes a global supplier of quantum technologies — or a consumer dependent on others.

"We must combine our unmatched talent base, engineering depth, and digital public infrastructure to build a quantum-powered India: one that is trusted globally, competitive economically, and secure strategically," he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India’s Electronics Output Grows Sixfold In 11 Years As PLI Schemes Drive Investments And Massive...

India’s Electronics Output Grows Sixfold In 11 Years As PLI Schemes Drive Investments And Massive...

Africa Faces Explosive Rise In Cybercrime As Foreign Syndicates, Especially From China, Drive...

Africa Faces Explosive Rise In Cybercrime As Foreign Syndicates, Especially From China, Drive...

India–Russia Ties Enter ‘Technological Era’ As Leaders Push For Stronger Trade, Investment And...

India–Russia Ties Enter ‘Technological Era’ As Leaders Push For Stronger Trade, Investment And...

Indian Railways Deploy AI System To Detect Elephants On Tracks, Expand Safety Tech Nationwide

Indian Railways Deploy AI System To Detect Elephants On Tracks, Expand Safety Tech Nationwide

Telangana, Deakin University To Set Up India’s first AI Centre Of Excellence At AI University

Telangana, Deakin University To Set Up India’s first AI Centre Of Excellence At AI University