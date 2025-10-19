 'Golden Days Of IT Sector': Old Video Resurfaces From 1990s Of Infosys Canteen, Shows People More Relaxed & Happier; Most Of Them Are Multi-Millionaires Today
An old video showing the Infosys canteen in Bengaluru during the 1990s has gone viral on social media, evoking a wave of nostalgia among netizens. The resurfaced clip, believed to be from the early days of the Indian IT boom, captures employees enjoying their meals and chatting in a relaxed, cheerful environment, showing a stark contrast to the hustle and digital overload of corporate life today.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 11:45 AM IST
article-image
An old video showing the Infosys canteen in Bengaluru during the 1990s has gone viral on social media, evoking a wave of nostalgia among netizens. The resurfaced clip, believed to be from the early days of the Indian IT boom, captures employees enjoying their meals and chatting in a relaxed, cheerful environment, showing a stark contrast to the hustle and digital overload of modern corporate life today.

The grainy footage shows groups of young professionals many of whom are said to have become multi-millionaires or settled abroad today. The young employees can be seen laughing, interacting, and sharing light moments at the company’s campus canteen. The simplicity of the setting and the absence of gadgets in hand have sparked emotional reactions online.

WATCH VIDEO:

Social media users have been calling it a glimpse into the “golden era of India’s IT sector”, with one user commenting, "If you look at videos or interviews of Indians from the 1990s or 2000s..they looked so classy, well groomed and optimistic about India. Everyone was hopeful that India would become like America but sadly it turned out to be a complete mess. We all lost the essence completely."

Another user commented, "Everyone is so slim, and look so young. All clean shaven... Can't see even one obese there. No burrowing faces in the mobile phone. Everyone looks relaxed and enjoying their break. Today's youth look so aged, so tired."

While one commented, "Clean-shaven, fitter bodies, no potbellies, no phones glued to hands, no AI-induced job anxiety. Just genuine laughs and cross-cultural friendships. What a blessed era to work in IT.

The clip has also reignited conversations about how work culture and employee well-being have changed over the decades. Many pointed out how today’s workplaces, despite offering better pay and technology, often come with mental fatigue, long hours, and constant connectivity.

Infosys, one of India’s pioneering IT giants founded in 1981, became a symbol of the country’s economic liberalization and global rise in the tech industry. The viral video serves as a nostalgic reminder of that era — one where dreams were big, competition was friendly, and smiles were effortless.

