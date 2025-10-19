'Samose Khate-Khate Orgasm...': Indian Food Stall From Switzerland With Lewd Slogans Goes Viral; Netizens Criticise | X @yogesharma92

An Indian food stall located in Switzerland at one of the local stations is going viral across the Internet for its catchy yet lewd promotional slogans, advertised at the outlet. The pictures of these slogans are going viral for their witty humor, but netizens are also criticizing the lewdness in them.

In an X post, posted by @rajvishah30, one of the slogans can be seen, which reads, "Ekdum Kadak Chaddiphad Chai. (Very strong, panty-tearing tea). The caption of the post reads, "saw this in Switzerland, I'm not sure how I feel about this…"

Take A Look:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

While replying to the viral post, one of the users posted another picture of the same outlet with another poster besides it, which reads an even more shocking slogan. "Sharma ji ke special samose khate khate orgasm ho jaye. (You will have an orgasm while eating Sharma ji's special samosas.)" The user wrote in the caption of the post, "Even I spotted this at Interlaken Train Station. It’s embarrassing."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Another user posted a wider picture with the viral slogans, claiming that they had seen them a long time ago.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Another user wrote, "We are busy bringing Swiss vibe in Kashmir, meaning Swiss already in different Indian zone."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

What shocked netizens more was the prices of the tea and samosa. The 'chaddi-phaad chai' costs CHF 5.90 (₹ 656). While the samosa costs CHF 10.90, which is ₹1212. One user wrote, "The price is higher compared to coffee in Switzerland. Coffee costed below 5 francs when I lived there, Paying almost 6 francs for chai is simply waste."

A food vendor from Amritsar, Punjab, has stirred up quite a storm on social media with his unconventional dish called 'Sharabi Mutton'. The man, along with his wife, runs a popular food stall and restaurant called ‘The Walking Street’ located on Dwarka Road, where he prepares this unique delicacy by pouring actual alcohol into mutton and cooking it with generous amounts of pure desi ghee.