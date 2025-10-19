 'Samose Khate-Khate Orgasm..': Indian Food Stall From Switzerland With Lewd Slogans Goes Viral; Netizens Criticise
An Indian food stall located in Switzerland at one of the local stations is going viral across the Internet for its catchy yet lewd promotional slogans, advertised at the outlet. The pictures of these slogans are going viral for their witty humor, but netizens are also criticizing the lewdness in them.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 03:57 PM IST
In an X post, posted by @rajvishah30, one of the slogans can be seen, which reads, "Ekdum Kadak Chaddiphad Chai. (Very strong, panty-tearing tea). The caption of the post reads, "saw this in Switzerland, I'm not sure how I feel about this…"

Take A Look:

While replying to the viral post, one of the users posted another picture of the same outlet with another poster besides it, which reads an even more shocking slogan. "Sharma ji ke special samose khate khate orgasm ho jaye. (You will have an orgasm while eating Sharma ji's special samosas.)" The user wrote in the caption of the post, "Even I spotted this at Interlaken Train Station. It’s embarrassing."

Another user posted a wider picture with the viral slogans, claiming that they had seen them a long time ago.

Another user wrote, "We are busy bringing Swiss vibe in Kashmir, meaning Swiss already in different Indian zone."

What shocked netizens more was the prices of the tea and samosa. The 'chaddi-phaad chai' costs CHF 5.90 (₹ 656). While the samosa costs CHF 10.90, which is ₹1212. One user wrote, "The price is higher compared to coffee in Switzerland. Coffee costed below 5 francs when I lived there, Paying almost 6 francs for chai is simply waste."

