 'Delhi Concerts Are Incomplete Without Kalesh': Heated Brawl Erupts At Travis Scott's Live Show As Man Attacks Woman | WATCH
A shocking brawl broke out during Travis Scott’s first-ever live concert in India at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi, on October 18, leaving concertgoers stunned. The incident, captured on camera by attendees, shows a violent altercation erupting in the middle of the crowd while the rapper performed on stage.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 02:39 PM IST
According to eyewitnesses, the fight began between two groups of two to three people each over an unknown dispute. The viral video shows a woman pulling a man’s hair as chaos ensues, while the man appears to retaliate aggressively, attempting to hit her. Several onlookers and a security guard rushed in to separate the two before the situation worsened.

Another clip from a different angle shows similar visuals, suggesting that the confrontation continued for a few moments before security personnel managed to intervene. Attendees nearby were seen backing away to avoid getting caught in the scuffle, while others recorded the incident on their phones.

The video was posted by @shobhitontwt. The caption of the video reads, "Concerts in Delhi are incomplete without Kalesh."

The concert, part of the rapper’s global tour, marked his first-ever performance in India, attracting thousands of fans from across the country. Despite the brief disruption, the event continued without further incidents, and Scott’s high-energy set left the audience electrified.

As of now, neither the event organizers nor local authorities have issued an official statement regarding the altercation, but the viral footage has sparked a discussion about concert security and crowd behavior at major live events in Delhi.

In another instance, Travis Scott stepped down from the stage to interact with his fans near the front barricade. Excited fans reached out and tried to pull him towards the crowd. This prompted security officials to immediately intervene and restore order. The situation lasted only for a few seconds and was quickly brought under control.

