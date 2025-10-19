Man Caught Cleaning Disposable Food Containers To Reuse It In Tamil Nadu To Bihar Passenger Train; Viral Video Sparks Debate | X @shukul_123

A shocking video from the Erode–Jogbani Amrit Bharat Express (Train No. 16601) has gone viral on social media, showing a man allegedly washing used disposable food containers inside the passenger compartment, raising serious questions about hygiene standards on Indian trains.

The incident reportedly took place during one of the train’s recent journeys. The video, recorded by a passenger, shows a man — believed to be an employee working with the railway canteen staff — cleaning disposable plastic meal trays at a washbasin meant for passengers. He can be seen rinsing the containers with water and neatly stacking them in a pile, apparently preparing them for reuse.

When confronted by the passenger recording the video, the man appeared nervous and fumbled while explaining his actions. He initially claimed that the containers were being cleaned to be 'sent back,' but could not clearly justify why they were being washed in the passenger area, away from the pantry section. FPJ could not verify the authenticity of the video.

The clip has since gone viral, garnering widespread attention across social media platforms. Outraged users tagged Indian Railways and IRCTC, demanding a probe into the incident. “A scam worth crores, railway officials, through their collusion, are serving people dirty, insect-infested food washed with disposable water. Someone might be fasting, someone might be ill, yet they are being served with this disposable water. Train 16601,” the user who posted the video on X.

The Erode–Jogbani Amrit Bharat Express is a mail express train that operates from Erode Junction in Tamil Nadu to Jogbani in Bihar, covering a distance of over 3,100 kilometers across multiple states. It runs once a week, every Thursday, serving hundreds of passengers on its long journey.

No official statement has yet been released by railway authorities or IRCTC. However, a stricter monitoring of onboard food services is needed.

Reusing disposable containers can pose serious health risks, especially when used for serving hot meals, as certain plastics may release toxic chemicals.