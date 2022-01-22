e-Paper Get App

Viral

Updated on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 01:29 PM IST

Watch video: Foodie knits noodles; netizens say 'please stop doing this'

FPJ Web Desk
It is often seen the woman knit clothing for their unborn kid when pregnant, or sometimes even as a hobby. However, this video is much to surprise the traditional style as it is being prepared by a foodie. The person used yummy soupy noodles instead of the fabric thread to stitch one's apparel.

In a recent video shared on Twitter, we could see someone knitting noodles using chopsticks with all love and care. Netizens guessed it to be a scarf in making.

Watch the video, right here:

Since posted, the video has gathered over 7 million views and 81,000 retweets. Twitterati was amazed by the creative approach of the noodle lover, they took to react in a hilarious way to this viral video. A netizen also wrote, "please stop doing this..."

Check out some of the comments, right here:

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 01:29 PM IST
