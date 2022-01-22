Watch video: Foodie knits noodles; netizens say 'please stop doing this'

It is often seen the woman knit clothing for their unborn kid when pregnant, or sometimes even as a hobby. However, this video is much to surprise the traditional style as it is being prepared by a foodie. The person used yummy soupy noodles instead of the fabric thread to stitch one's apparel.
In a recent video shared on Twitter, we could see someone knitting noodles using chopsticks with all love and care. Netizens guessed it to be a scarf in making.
Watch the video, right here:
Since posted, the video has gathered over 7 million views and 81,000 retweets. Twitterati was amazed by the creative approach of the noodle lover, they took to react in a hilarious way to this viral video. A netizen also wrote, "please stop doing this..."
Check out some of the comments, right here:
@LivCanStitch please stop doing this— Pigeon | Commissions open (@ThePigeonShowTV) January 17, 2022
This is real now pic.twitter.com/69Yyz6xw51— Sleepyhead (@thes1eepyhead) January 16, 2022
Finally I get to see that it was possible pic.twitter.com/Gql1bkHRbW— Chio (@cyborgkale) January 17, 2022
If you ever knit my noodle I will take you out— 😈WtfMalooo😈 (@MaloooWtf) January 17, 2022
January 17, 2022
January 17, 2022
you might want to see this LOL @itskimchee_— 𓆩 Se7eN 𓆪 (@itzzSe7eN) January 17, 2022
But why? Why would you do this?— Clockwork Factory (@RoboRabbitGirl) January 17, 2022
but why pic.twitter.com/GOyfxtEP7t— 🔆ROC 504 Karson🇹🇼 (@504Karson) January 17, 2022
how how hhhow pic.twitter.com/YrPy4FceeE— bean ☆彡 (@himbonator) January 16, 2022
