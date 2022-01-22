Watch video: Foodie knits noodles; netizens say 'please stop doing this'

It is often seen the woman knit clothing for their unborn kid when pregnant, or sometimes even as a hobby. However, this video is much to surprise the traditional style as it is being prepared by a foodie. The person used yummy soupy noodles instead of the fabric thread to stitch one's apparel.

In a recent video shared on Twitter, we could see someone knitting noodles using chopsticks with all love and care. Netizens guessed it to be a scarf in making.

Watch the video, right here:

Since posted, the video has gathered over 7 million views and 81,000 retweets. Twitterati was amazed by the creative approach of the noodle lover, they took to react in a hilarious way to this viral video. A netizen also wrote, "please stop doing this..."

Check out some of the comments, right here:

@LivCanStitch please stop doing this — Pigeon | Commissions open (@ThePigeonShowTV) January 17, 2022

This is real now pic.twitter.com/69Yyz6xw51 — Sleepyhead (@thes1eepyhead) January 16, 2022

Finally I get to see that it was possible pic.twitter.com/Gql1bkHRbW — Chio (@cyborgkale) January 17, 2022

If you ever knit my noodle I will take you out — 😈WtfMalooo😈 (@MaloooWtf) January 17, 2022

you might want to see this LOL @itskimchee_ — 𓆩 Se7eN 𓆪 (@itzzSe7eN) January 17, 2022

But why? Why would you do this? — Clockwork Factory (@RoboRabbitGirl) January 17, 2022

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 01:29 PM IST