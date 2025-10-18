VIDEO: Passenger Forced To Buy Samosa At Jabalpur Railway Station; Gives Smartwatch As PhonePe Payment Fails; Accused Detained

Passenger Forced To Buy Samosa At Jabalpur Railway Station | X

Jabalpur, October 18: A shameful incident took place at Jabalpur Railway Station in Madhya Pradesh, where a passenger was harassed by a Samosa vendor over a failed digital payment. The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. The video shows that the passenger's digital payment system fails, after which the samosa seller catches him and forces him to pay the amount. The video also shows that the passenger's train is leaving the platform, after which the man gives his smart watch to the vendor to allow him to catch the train.

Incident Details

The incident reportedly occurred on Friday (October 17) at around 5.30 PM in the evening at Platform number 5 of Jabalpur Railway Station. The video of the incident is doing rounds on social media and the video shows that the passenger gets down from his train to buy samosas.

However, his train starts to leave the platform after which he tries to make payment through his mobile app in a hurry. However, the mobile app does not work for some reason. The passenger leaves the samosas and tries to catch the train, however, the vendor catches him by his collar and forces him to pay the money and take the samosas.

PhonePe Fails

According to reports, the passenger had ordered samosas from a stall and attempted to pay via PhonePe, but the transaction did not go through. The vendor accused him of wasting time and refused to let him go without payment or returning the food.

Hands Over Smartwatch

Caught in panic as his train was departing, the passenger reportedly removed his smart watch and handed it over to the vendor before rushing to board the train. The vendor hands him two plates of samosas and allows him to go and catch his train.

The viral video sparked outrage and raised serious questions over the passenger safety and vendor conduct at railway stations.

Accused Detained By RPF

Responding to the incident, the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Jabalpur, stated that the vendor has been identified and detained by the Railway Protection Force (RPF). The DRM also confirmed that the vendor’s license is being cancelled for the misconduct.

DRM Jabalpur's Post

DRM Jabalpur tweeted, "The vendor has been identified and a case has been registered against him by the RPF, and he has been taken into custody. Additionally, action is also being taken to cancel the license of the licensee." Authorities have assured passengers that strict action will be taken to prevent such incidents in the future.