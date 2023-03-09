WATCH: Train vendor Avadhesh Dubey's political poem goes viral, he reveals he was sent to jail for THIS reason

Train vendor Avadhesh Dubey |

Remember Dubey, the railway train vendor who went viral some years ago for his quirky conversation, and sharing poems with passengers? His videos are being shared again by netizens, recently, and it's leaving the internet impressed.

To the unversed, Dubey is also a YouTuber who shares his experiences from the train online. He enjoys a 400K + subscriber reach on the video-sharing platform. One of the several videos posted on his channel, or the one shot by a passenger, has resurfaced on social media. It captures the vendor sharing a political poem on camera and further mentioning how it landed him in jail.

In the video doing the rounds on Twitter after being shared by a user named Minni Razdan, we can see Dubey introducing himself to the passengers on board and then sharing a few lines from his poem that goes "Neta ho toh Modi jaisa, Mulayam toh thakiya bhi hota hai..." Dubey reveals in the footage that these words pulled into controversy and got him produced at the court.

"Jio ka data aur Sonia ka beta, dono sirf manoranjan ke kaam aate hai (Both Jio and Sonia's son serve the entertainment purpose)," Dubey took a dig at the Congress party and their leader Rahul Gandhi.

Dubey also subtly hints at how the present UP CM Yodi Adityanath could progress to become the next Prime Minister and says, "Jab tak chaiwala hai sudarjaana, nahi toh iske baad aa rha hai gaiwala. Gaiwale ka decision hi hai no jail, no bail, seedha prabhu se mail."

Later, in his political write-up, he shares what's his take on being called "Modi Bhakt" or "Desh Bhakt." In the video which is shorter than four minutes, he also shares his message for Pakistan.

The internet is impressed with this man and his literary skills. A Twitter user replied that he had met Dubey during travel to Ahmedabad. "He’s just awesome .. I had the privilege of seeing him live during one of my journeys to Amdavad (sic)," he said.

