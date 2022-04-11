e-Paper Get App
Tough fight to 'Kacha Badam' song? Enjoy summer with THIS Nimbu paani jingle, watch viral video

Instagram has been hit by another foodie jingle, this time its summer centric.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 03:24 PM IST

In a video shared on a food blogging page via Instagram, we can see a lemonade vendor singing a Punjabi-ish jingle. His energetic style of performing the song along his chores is winning hearts of netizens.

However, not much to praise as 'Kacha Badam', internet users have enjoyed tuning to the beat of this nimbu paani seller. He can be heard saying, “Baaki nimbu baad vich paunga (I’ll use rest of the lemons later)”

The clip has gathered over 15 Million views, 900 likes and flooded with comments. Watch the video, right here:

