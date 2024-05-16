Corporate Employee Goes Viral For Selling Chai-Omelette, Reveals What Would Happen If His Manager Figures Out About Side Business (Video)

Corporate Employee's Side Business Goes Viral | Instagram

A video of corporate employee running a tea stall as his side business has surfaced on social media. It shows him speaking to a media personnel who interviews him about his jobs, while visiting his chai-omelette stall. Identified as RJ Speedy Kingh Haryanvi recorded in his video the conversation he had with the chai seller. It was then learned that the man selling tea and snacks on the streets also does a corporate job, but doesn't fully rely on it for his livelihood.

"I sell chai and omelette here. Alongside I am also in corporate," he says while speaking to the RJ leaving him stunned. "After COVID, I have lost faith on regular jobs and opened this side business which is a must," the corporate chai wala added.

Watch full video below

"What if manager finds out?"

In the video, the RJ asked about what would happen if his corporate manager figured out about his another source of income and whether it would bring him trouble, to which he replied with something that viewers didn't expect coming. He hinted that the manager is already aware of his side business which is in form of a chai-omelette stall. Seconds later, the unexpected twist was revealed.

Read Also This Chinese woman works at cemetery as she finds the job 'peaceful'

Unexpected reply will leave you stunned

He pointed out at the man behind him and identified him as his manager, who too runs a similar food business on the same street. "Why would office people not allow me to do this? He his our senior manager who sells pakodas here," the man said.

No sooner, the mike was passed to the higher official present there, who agreed about holding a pakoda stall next to this man's chai-snack stall. The manager was heard saying, "The opposite stall from here is mine."

Netizens react to viral video

As many as 11.4 million people on Instagram watched the reel after it was posted there by RJ Speedy Kingh Haryanvi. It is unclear whether the video is true to its claims, or created only for entertainment. Regardless, it has went viral on social media and caught the attention of netizens.

Viewers reacted with laughter emojis over the unexpected ending of learning about the manager too running a side business to make more money. Some found the manager to resemble Indian actor Dhanush. They commented calling him "Manager Dhanush."