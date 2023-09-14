Florida Viral Video: Delivery Partner Spits On Food Order After Receiving Low Tip, Loses Job | Instagram

A CCTV camera captured a delivery partner dropping a food parcel at the doorstep of a customer in Dade, Florida, and repeatedly spitting on it. He was reportedly involved in the unacceptable and unhygienic act to express his anger towards the customer who paid a low tip to him. WATCH VIDEO:

Video goes viral

The video from the incident has gone viral. It shows the delivery partner coming to the doorstep, placing the order at the gate, and waiting to receive the money. He looks at his phone purportedly to check the payment and an additional tip for the delivery. No sooner, the man walks towards the parcel and bends forward to spit in it.

What was the tip amount paid to him?

It is said that the customer offered 3 USD (Approx. 250 INR) as a tip to the delivery partner, despite which he spit on the parcel and went off upset.

The order belonged to a 13-year-old boy and his mother who noticed the incident from their doorbell camera. Talking to the media, the teen said, "My reaction was I wanted to throw up. It's so disgusting." The duo were quoted in reports as saying that they paid around 30 USD for the food and gave a tip of 3 USD to the driver who delivered it home.

Fired from job

However, the delivery partner seemed unhappy with the tip he received which made him do something unusual and concerning. As the video of him spitting in the food bag surfaced online and went viral, the delivery company reportedly removed him from his job. A spokesperson from the service (DoorDash) addressed the issue and said that the respective driver is no longer employed by the company after the spitting incident in Florida.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)