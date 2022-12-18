Uttar Pradesh: Man spits on rotis while cooking in a roadside eatery at Meerut, case registered after video goes viral; watch | Twitter

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh): In a case of compromise on hygiene, a Meerut-based food stall was seen preparing rotis with a bizarre ingredient, drops of saliva. It was added to the preparation by spitting into the dough. The person making the rotis, now identified as Shoaib, was caught on camera while he indulged in the act.

After the video was shared on Twitter to go viral, it caught the attention of the police force who took cognisance in this regard. The Meerut Police tweeted in reply to the video and noted (in Hindi), "A case has been registered at the Mawana police station and legal action is being taken against the accused."

Watch the video right here:

प्रकरण से अवगत कराने के लिए @meerutpolice पुलिस प्रशासन का धन्यवाद हमें आशा ही नहीं @Uppolice प्रशासन पर पूर्ण विश्वास है। आरोपी पर कड़ी कार्रवाई की जाएं।



जय हिंद! 🇮🇳 — Navnirman Hindu Sena Parishad -NHSP (@nhsp_india) December 17, 2022

The incident is a case of concern but no new to the UP city. There have been similar incidents in the past where people involved in the cooking process, especially rotis, mixed their spit into it. Of such, a case that caught attention of media and netizens was when a chef was arrested in Meerut after his video of spitting on dough while making ‘rotis’ at a wedding function surfaced on the internet.

