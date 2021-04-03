Disgusting! Another cook caught spitting on dough for making rotis

Lucknow: After Meerut, Ghaziabad and Delhi, another video of cooks spitting on dough for making Rotis went viral in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh.
The Police have arrested both the cooks identified as Shabaz alias Sawez and Mohammed Aizaz. They were working at Ansari Chicken Corner at Fawara Chowk in Shamili district.
A customer who went to the shop shot a video of their disgusting act and posted it on social media tagging the Shamli police also. A local BJP leader Vivek Premi lodged a police complaint after seeing the video on social media.
He demanded immediate arrest of the cooks and sealing the restaurant for selling unhygienic stuff. The police have arrested the two cooks and are interrogating the restaurant owner.
The Shamli Police, however, claimed that the video shows both the cooks bend but it was not clear whether or not they were spitting on the dough. “We have arrested the cooks. A case would be lodged after their interrogation.
A similar video from Meerut district went viral on social media causing much public hue and cry. The video was shot by a guest during a dinner party at a resort. Another video went viral from Ghaziabad and later one from Delhi.
The police had arrested the Meerut and Ghaziabad cooks and had slapped NSA (National Security Act) against the Ghaziabad cook.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)