Disgusting! Another cook caught spitting on dough for making rotis

Lucknow: After Meerut, Ghaziabad and Delhi, another video of cooks spitting on dough for making Rotis went viral in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh.

The Police have arrested both the cooks identified as Shabaz alias Sawez and Mohammed Aizaz. They were working at Ansari Chicken Corner at Fawara Chowk in Shamili district.

A customer who went to the shop shot a video of their disgusting act and posted it on social media tagging the Shamli police also. A local BJP leader Vivek Premi lodged a police complaint after seeing the video on social media.

He demanded immediate arrest of the cooks and sealing the restaurant for selling unhygienic stuff. The police have arrested the two cooks and are interrogating the restaurant owner.