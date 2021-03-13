Disgusting! Another cook held for spitting on dough for making rotis in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: Another cook was arrested on charges of spitting on the dough for making Rotis during a function in Bhojpur area of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh under the Epidemic Act and other sections of the IPC.

When a man, who had come to the function, saw this unhygienic act of the cook, he made a video and posted it on social media tagging friends and officials. The video soon went viral on social media.

The police also took cognizance of the offence through social media. After holding an investigation into the viral video, the police found that the incident was true. The caterer was contacted and the person who was seen spitting on the dough while making rotis was arrested under Epidemic Act and the IPC