Uttar Pradesh: Cook arrested for spitting on dough while making rotis in Meerut

Lucknow: A cook was arrested in Meerut on Sunday on charges of spitting on dough while making ‘rotis’ during a wedding function.

A video of the cook’s indecent and unhygienic act went viral on social media when he was caught on camera spitting on dough meant for making rotis. The arrested cook has been identified as Naushad.

After viewing the video, a local leader of the indu Jagran Manch Sachin Sirohi lodged a complaint with the police against the cook for attempting to spread Coronavirus.

Acting on the complaint, the Meerut Police arrested Naushad and said that he will undergo a Covid-19 test and if found Positive, action will be initiated against him and the caterer.