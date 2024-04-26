Live Breaking News Updates: Voting Begins For 2nd Phase Of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 In 88 Seats Nationwide

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan casts his vote at polling station number 161 in Kannur
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman casts her vote at BES polling booth in Bengaluru
Congress candidate from Alappuzha, KC Venugopal casts his vote at a polling booth in the constituency
PM Modi calls for record voter turnout in 2nd phase polling of Lok Sabha Elections 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today called on people to participate in voting in large numbers and emphasised that every vote counts.The PM especially encouraged young and female voters to participate in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections.
"Urging everyone in constituencies voting today, in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections, to participate in record numbers. A high voter turnout strengthens our democracy. I especially urge our young voters and women voters to turn out in great numbers. Your vote is your voice!" the PM said in a post on X.
NDA candidate from Thrissur Suresh Gopi casts his vote at a polling station in Thrissur as Kerala votes on all 20 parliamentary constituencies in Lok Sabha polls today
India cricket coach Rahul Dravid interacts with media after casting his vote in Bengaluru
Infosys founder Narayana Murthy casts his vote at BES polling station in Bengaluru
A 94-year-old woman casts her vote in Ukhrul Outer Manipur as polling begins on one parliamentary seat
Visuals of long queue of voters at a polling station in Jammu
Long queue of voters at a polling station in Jammu as voting started at 7am in UT of Jammu & Kashmir.
The UT has 5 parliamentary constituencies of which one votes today in the second phase of Lok Sabha polls
Voting Begins In 88 Seats In Second Phase Of Lok Sabha Elections Across 12 States & UTs
Voting for the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 began at 7:00 am on Friday across 88 Parliamentary Constituencies spread over 12 States and Union Territories.
89 general observers, 53 police Observers and 109 expenditure observers have been deployed in the regions.
IMD has forecast normal weather for phase two Lok Sabha polls.