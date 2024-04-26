Live Breaking News Updates: Voting Begins For 2nd Phase Of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 In 88 Seats Nationwide

PM Modi calls for record voter turnout in 2nd phase polling of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today called on people to participate in voting in large numbers and emphasised that every vote counts.The PM especially encouraged young and female voters to participate in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

"Urging everyone in constituencies voting today, in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections, to participate in record numbers. A high voter turnout strengthens our democracy. I especially urge our young voters and women voters to turn out in great numbers. Your vote is your voice!" the PM said in a post on X.