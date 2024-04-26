 Live Breaking News Updates: Voting Begins For 2nd Phase Of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 In 88 Seats Nationwide
Live Breaking News Updates: Voting Begins For 2nd Phase Of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 In 88 Seats Nationwide

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, April 26, 2024, 08:57 AM IST
26 April 2024 08:57 AM IST

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan casts his vote at polling station number 161 in Kannur

26 April 2024 08:57 AM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman casts her vote at BES polling booth in Bengaluru

26 April 2024 08:57 AM IST

Congress candidate from Alappuzha, KC Venugopal casts his vote at a polling booth in the constituency

26 April 2024 08:57 AM IST

PM Modi calls for record voter turnout in 2nd phase polling of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today called on people to participate in voting in large numbers and emphasised that every vote counts.The PM especially encouraged young and female voters to participate in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

"Urging everyone in constituencies voting today, in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections, to participate in record numbers. A high voter turnout strengthens our democracy. I especially urge our young voters and women voters to turn out in great numbers. Your vote is your voice!" the PM said in a post on X.

26 April 2024 08:57 AM IST

NDA candidate from Thrissur Suresh Gopi casts his vote at a polling station in Thrissur as Kerala votes on all 20 parliamentary constituencies in Lok Sabha polls today

26 April 2024 08:57 AM IST

India cricket coach Rahul Dravid interacts with media after casting his vote in Bengaluru

26 April 2024 08:57 AM IST

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy casts his vote at BES polling station in Bengaluru

26 April 2024 08:57 AM IST

A 94-year-old woman casts her vote in Ukhrul Outer Manipur as polling begins on one parliamentary seat

26 April 2024 08:57 AM IST

Visuals of long queue of voters at a polling station in Jammu

Long queue of voters at a polling station in Jammu as voting started at 7am in UT of Jammu & Kashmir.

The UT has 5 parliamentary constituencies of which one votes today in the second phase of Lok Sabha polls

26 April 2024 08:02 AM IST

Voting Begins In 88 Seats In Second Phase Of Lok Sabha Elections Across 12 States & UTs

Voting for the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 began at 7:00 am on Friday across 88 Parliamentary Constituencies spread over 12 States and Union Territories.

89 general observers, 53 police Observers and 109 expenditure observers have been deployed in the regions.

IMD has forecast normal weather for phase two Lok Sabha polls.

