Vista Dome Coaches On Central Railway, Massive Hit Among Passengers WIth Revenue Surging To ₹26.50 Crore In FY 2023-24

The Vista Dome coaches on Central Railway are extremely popular having received an overwhelming response from passengers. Whether it is the breathtaking views of the valleys, rivers and waterfalls along the Mumbai-Goa route or the spectacular views of the Western Ghats along the Mumbai-Pune route, these coaches with glass tops and wide windowpanes have proved to be a hit.

"During Financial Year 2023-24 a total of 1.76 lakh passengers have enjoyed travelling in these coaches, registering a revenue of Rs. 26.50 crore" said an official of CR .

According to CR, train number 12125/12126 Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai Pragati Express is the foremost with an occupancy of 99.26% i.e. 30,981 passengers, closely followed by the train number 11007/11008 Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai Deccan Express with an occupancy of 97.49% i.e. 31,162 passengers. In term of occupancy CSMT - Madgaon is on top.

Train number 12051/12052 CSMT-Madgaon-CSMT Janshatabdi Express with an occupancy of 95.49% i.e. 30,758 passengers at third spot and train number 12123/12124 Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai Deccan Queen with an occupancy of 92.72% i.e. 29,702 passengers at fifth spot followed by train number 12025/12026 Pune-Secunderabad-Pune Shatabdi Express with an occupancy of 87.84% i.e. 24,274 passengers and train number 22119/22120 Mumbai-Madgaon-Mumbai Tejas Express with an occupancy of 77.85% i.e. 29.527 passengers are closely behind

Revenue wise train number 22119/22120 Mumbai-Madgaon-Mumbai Tejas Express is the foremost with revenue of Rs.7.68 crore closely followed by the train number 12051/12052 CSMT-Madgaon-CSMT Janshatabdi Express with revenue of Rs.6.16 crore.

Train number 12025/12026 Pune-Secunderabad-Pune Shatabdi Express with revenue of Rs.4.98 crore at third spot in terms of revenue generation through Vistadom coach followed by train number 12123/12124 Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai Deccan Queen with revenue of Rs.2.72 crore.

Similarly train number 12125/12126 Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai Pragati Express with revenue of Rs.2.60 crore on fifth spot and and train number 11007/11008 Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai Deccan Express with revenue of Rs.2.35 crore are closely behind.

The Vistadome coaches were first introduced on CR in Mumbai-Madgaon Janshatabdi Express in 2018. Due to the overwhelming response from the passengers, the second Vistadome coach on Mumbai-Madgaon Route was attached to Tejas Express with effect from 15 th September 2022.

The immense popularity of these coaches led to the introduction of these coaches in the Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express from 26th June 2021 and also considering the demand from the passengers, two more Vistadome coaches on Mumbai-Pune Route were attached to Deccan Queen from 15 August 2021 and in Pragati express from 25. July 2022 as well as one Vistadome coach in Pune-Secunderabad Shatabdi Express with effect from 10 August 2022.

The Vistadome coaches apart from having a glass roof top have a number of other features like wide windowpanes, LED lights, Rotatable Seats and Pushback Chairs, Electrically Operated Automatic Sliding Compartment Doors, Wide sliding doors for Divyangs, Toilets with ceramic tile flooring etc and last but not the least, the Viewing gallery.