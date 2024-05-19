Karnataka Shocker: KSRTC Bus Miraculously Escape From Crashing, While Hanging From Flyover In Bengaluru; VIDEO

KSRTC Crash In Bengaluru | X/@jsuryareddy

In a shocking turn of events in Bengaluru on Saturday, six individuals, including the conductor and driver of a KSRTC bus, were injured when the bus collided with a divider on a flyover alongside the national highway near Nelamangala. Videos of the incident went viral, showing how the KSRTC bus was miraculously saved from a fatal crash.

According to a report in The Hindu, the other passengers sustained only minor injuries. The total number of people injured in the incident is eight.

Passengers in the KSRTC bus and the bus were miraculously saved from the fatal crash; check the video here:

Passengers of a KSRTC bus had a miraculous escape when the bus went over the retaining wall and landed on the opposite side of a flyover on Tumakuru Road. The bus would have fallen 40 ft below if not for the parallel road!



Six persons including driver injured.

According to media reports, the KSRTC bus, traveling from Somwarpete to Bengaluru, was climbing the ramp of the flyover at Madanayakanahalli when it collided with the median. The impact left the bus dangling from the flyover for a while, with its front portion completely damaged. Police had to use a crane to safely bring the bus back onto the road. The incident caused traffic in the area for some time, which was eventually cleared after all the passengers were evacuated from the bus.

According to news reports, the police immediately reached the scene of the incident and helped the injured passengers, taking them to a nearby hospital.

The cause of the incident is yet unknown. According to media reports, a technical team is inspecting the bus to determine the reason for the accident. The medical report of the KSRTC driver is still awaited to determine whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Strich Alcohol Testing Norms In Kerala

Recently, following the implementation of stricter alcohol testing norms, such as breath analyser tests, the average weekly fatalities in KSRTC bus accidents in Kerala have significantly dropped from 5-7 to fewer than three. The number of major and minor accidents has also decreased, falling from 30-35 per week to fewer than 25. Additionally, there has been a notable reduction in instances of misbehavior towards passengers.