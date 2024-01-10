 College Student Seriously Injured In KSRTC Bus Collision
Siksha MUpdated: Wednesday, January 10, 2024, 05:40 PM IST
article-image
A female college student riding a two-wheeler was seriously injured on Wednesday, January 10, when two KSRTC buses collided while overtaking at high speeds, as reported by Daijiworld.com.

Pallavi, the daughter of Allipade Periyar Dota Gopala Safalya, was injured in the incident that happened at Vagga.

When the buses tried to pass at the Kelagina Vagga curve, they were travelling at a high speed and with reckless driving from Dharmasthala to Mangaluru. As a result, they ran into the female Bantwal student's two-wheeler, which was travelling to Vamadapadavu College.

The student is undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Father Muller Hospital in Mangaluru after suffering severe injuries as a result of the bus drivers' negligence.

Daijiworld.com report states that the accident victim's father, Gopala Safalya, is supposedly visiting Sabarimala on a pilgrimage.

The accident scene was visited and inspected by the Bantwal traffic police.

Earlier Incident

In a tragic event in Habsiguda, Hyderabad, a 19-month-old girl named Jwealanna Midhun lost her life after being hit by a school bus on Thursday morning. The incident took place at approximately 8:10 am while the toddler was with her brother getting on the bus, transforming a typical morning into a devastating ordeal for the family.

