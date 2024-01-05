Hyderabad: 19-Month-Old Toddler Crushed By School Bus | ANI

In a heart-wrenching incident in Habsiguda, Hyderabad, a 19-month-old girl, Jwealanna Midhun, lost her life after being fatally struck by a school bus on Thursday morning. The incident occurred at around 8:10 am as the toddler accompanied her brother to board the bus, turning a routine morning into a nightmare for the family.

Negligence leads to fatal consequences

Law enforcement swiftly responded by booking the bus driver for causing death due to negligence. Additionally, the bus helper, M Rani, is facing charges for failing to alert the driver about the presence of the child, adding a layer of responsibility to the tragic event.

The grief-stricken father of the deceased promptly lodged a complaint, prompting the police to take the driver into custody. "The incident took place in the morning at 8:10 am in Habsiguda, Street no 8. A case will be registered. The father of the girl has lodged a complaint. The driver is in our custody," stated the police.

Community awaits answers as the investigation unfolds

As the investigation unfolds, the community awaits further details about the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident. The loss of young Jwealanna Midhun has not only left a family in mourning but has also raised concerns about the safety protocols and vigilance surrounding school transportation.

(Inputs from ANI)