Bengaluru: 21-Year-Old BBA Student Dies By Suicide After Parents Deny Permission For Photoshoot

Representative Image | File

In a tragic incident, a young woman committed suicide after her parents allegedly did not allow her to go for a photoshoot on New Year celebration here, said officials on Monday.

Varshini was studying photography

The deceased was identified as 21-year-old Varshini, a BBA student of a reputed college in Jayanagar. Varshini, a resident of Sudhama Nagar, also was studying a photography course.

Varshini wished to visit the mall for a photoshoot, but her parents didn't allow

According to police, Varshini wanted to visit a mall and do a photoshoot. When she was all set to go, her parents objected and stopped her from going out. Not able to take the advice of her parents, Varshini hanged herself from a ceiling fan. The Wilson Garden police have taken up the case for investigation. More details were awaited.