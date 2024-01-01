 Bengaluru: 21-Year-Old BBA Student Dies By Suicide After Parents Deny Permission For Photoshoot
According to police, the 21-year-old BBA student wanted to visit a mall and do a photoshoot. When she was all set to go, her parents objected and stopped her from going out.

IANSUpdated: Monday, January 01, 2024, 04:21 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File

In a tragic incident, a young woman committed suicide after her parents allegedly did not allow her to go for a photoshoot on New Year celebration here, said officials on Monday. 

Varshini was studying photography

The deceased was identified as 21-year-old Varshini, a BBA student of a reputed college in Jayanagar. Varshini, a resident of Sudhama Nagar, also was studying a photography course. 

Varshini wished to visit the mall for a photoshoot, but her parents didn't allow 

According to police, Varshini wanted to visit a mall and do a photoshoot. When she was all set to go, her parents objected and stopped her from going out. Not able to take the advice of her parents, Varshini hanged herself from a ceiling fan. The Wilson Garden police have taken up the case for investigation. More details were awaited.

