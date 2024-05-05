Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi's Roadshow Rally For Hindutva Strengthens Ahead Of Phase-3 Polling In Ayodhya; VIDEO

PM Modi's Roadshow In Ayodhya |

In a vibrant display of unity and solidarity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led a spirited roadshow through the streets of Ayodhya. As the nation gears up for the third phase of polling on May 7, the roadshow served as a powerful symbol of the BJP's commitment to uphold Hindutva values.

Amidst chants of "Jai Shri Ram" and fervent displays of support, citizens from all walks of life poured onto the streets, proudly showcasing their allegiance to the cause. The atmosphere was electric as attendees illuminated the night with their mobile phone flashlights, creating a spectacle of unity and strength.

This roadshow wasn't just a celebration; it was a strategic move to bolster Hindutva ideals ahead of the crucial polling . "With every step, Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Yogi reaffirmed their dedication to preserving the cultural heritage and traditions of our nation," Kamlesh Srivastava, city BJP president said.

As the roadshow traversed through the heart of Ayodhya, it symbolized more than just a political event; it embodied the unwavering spirit of Hindutva that resonates deeply within the hearts of millions across the country.

Watch: PM Modi holds a roadshow in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh pic.twitter.com/DjZNmXXaXX — IANS (@ians_india) May 5, 2024

People of all ages and genders flooded the streets, proudly displaying 'Modi Ka Parivar' posters, while attendees illuminated the surroundings by activating the flashlights on their mobile phones.

Before starting the roadshow, PM offered prayers at Ram Lalla temple. He offered his gratitude by prostrating before Ram Lalla. The Prime Minister, in a post on X, expressed his gratitude, stating,

At Ayodhya, prayed to Prabhu Shri Ram for the well being of my fellow 140 crore Indians. pic.twitter.com/ulwNmktZ2e — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 5, 2024

"The hearts of the people of Ayodhya are as big as Lord Shri Ram. Greetings to the people who came to give blessings in the roadshow." Covering a distance of 2 km, the roadshow commenced from Sugreev Fort to Lata Mangeshkar Chowk, passing through Rampath.

The anticipation for the Prime Minister's arrival had painted Ayodhya saffron since morning. As the time for the roadshow approached, the entire city brimmed with voters and devotees, reminiscent of grand inauguration ceremonies. Devotees, eagerly awaiting the Prime Minister's arrival for the past two days, flooded the streets, swelling the numbers into millions. Chants of "Jai Shri Ram" reverberated as Prime Minister Modi's convoy traversed the streets.

The enthusiasm was palpable as people endured the scorching sun, securing their spots since 3 PM, fearing they might miss a glimpse of the Prime Minister and Chief Minister Yogi together.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Preparation underway at Ayodhya's Ram Temple ahead of PM Narendra Modi's visit to Ayodhya.



PM will perform darshan and pooja at Ram Mandir and hold a roadshow in Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/fYQLY3p0fK — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2024

The massive turnout sent a resounding message not just to Ayodhya or Uttar Pradesh but to the entire nation, with people from across the country converging to witness the event. Joyful revelers danced in celebration, waving flags and placards adorned with "Modi Modi" slogans. Accompanied by his family, the Prime Minister reciprocated the warmth by smiling and accepting greetings from the crowd.

Displaying humility, the Prime Minister paused his convoy to accept a garland from a devotee, reinforcing his connection with the common people. Amidst chants of "Modi Modi" and "Jai Shri Ram," the sentiment of surpassing the 400 mark resonated among the crowd.

#WATCH | UP: On PM Modi's roadshow in Ayodhya, former litigant in Ayodhya land dispute case, Iqbal Ansari says, " As PM Modi and CM Yogi are conducting roadshow in Ayodhya, we are also present here to shower flowers. The whole Ayodhya is present here and we are all seeing the… pic.twitter.com/JGv3EhmkGz — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2024

Throughout the journey, both leaders wielded lotus flowers, symbolizing the BJP's appeal for resounding support. The atmosphere echoed with chants of 'Is baar 400 paar' as citizens fervently backed the party's endeavors.

Women played a pivotal role, leading the charge at the forefront of the procession. Spectators eagerly awaited glimpses of the Modi-Yogi duo, with floral tributes cascading from rooftops in a display of solidarity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Ayodhya approximately 20 minutes late for the scheduled program.

He proceeded directly to the Ram Lala temple from Maharishi Vashishth Airport, where he performed darshan, puja, and offered prayers, including the aarti of Lord Ram.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Welcomed PM Modi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath warmly welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his arrival. Interacting with officials and supporters, the Prime Minister, along with Ayodhya Lok Sabha candidate Lallu Singh and Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, solidified the party's presence in the region.

The roadshow, witnessing overwhelming attendance, underscored the widespread support garnered by the BJP. Subsequently, Prime Minister Modi convened with local BJP leaders, further fortifying the party's presence in the region.