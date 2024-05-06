Disturbing VIDEO: Semi-Naked Man Brutally Assaults Woman Inside Gym In WB’s Ranaghat; Accused Arrested

A disturbing video has surfaced from West Bengal's Ranaghat district, showing a trainer physically abusing a woman inside Bodylab Power Gym. The video, posted by X user, captured the heinous act on camera. In the video, the semi-naked male trainer slowly approached the woman who was already exercising inside the gym. He then dragged her to the ground and brutally assaulted her with kicks and punches to the face and stomach, while she cried and yelled for help.

After the video went viral on the internet, many X users called for women's safety and voiced concerns about the lack of immediate action by the authorities and support for the victim during such a distressing situation.

TW: Visuals In the Video Might Be Disturbing To Some Readers, Viewers Discretion Advised

This footage is from Bodylab Power Gym Ranaghat West Bengal. The trainer is seen physically abusing a woman. She is crying for help but to no avail. How long before public spaces can actually provide a safe environment to women? Such incidents should be taken with utmost gravity… pic.twitter.com/HePYdfBbd1 — ruchi kokcha (@ruchikokcha) May 5, 2024

However, Ranaghat District Police took immediate action, initiating a case against the accused and assuring the public that the victim was safe and secure. In a post shared by the Ranaghat District Police on social media platform X, they wrote, "The perpetrator in this video has been identified and arrested by Ranaghat District Police. A case has been initiated against him. The victim lady was also contacted, and at present, she is safe and secure."

Hello @ruchikokcha, thank you for bringing this to our notice. The perpetrator in this video has been identified and arrested by Ranaghat District Police. A case has been initiated against him. The victim lady was also contacted and at present, she is safe and secure. pic.twitter.com/7KCcGI3wNO — Ranaghat Police District (@PoliceRanaghat) May 5, 2024

Gyms Should Mandate Safe Surrounding For Women

Gyms are places where individuals come to improve their physical health and well-being, and they should feel safe and supported in their fitness journeys. This incident of West Bengal has for sure made authorities to stricten the safety regarding women inside the gym. It is also important for Gyms to conduct thorough background checks on all staff members, especially trainers who interact closely with clients.

Staggering Number of Assault Against Women In West Bengal

According to the National Crime Records Bureau, in 2011, there were more than 228,650 reported incidents of crime against women, while in 2021, there were 428,278 reported incidents, an 87% increase. Of the women living in India, 7.5% live in West Bengal where 12.7% of the total reported crime against women occurs. The data also raises question regarding women's safety in West Bengal and the authorities action against them.