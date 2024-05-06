Rewa Horror: Man Brutally Murders Sister-in-Law & Two Nieces; Accused Assaulted the Woman 10-12 Times with Meat Chopper

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man killed his sister-in-law and her two minor daughters in Govindgarh of Rewa district, police said on Sunday. Key accused and his cousin have been arrested for the murders. ASP Anil Sonkar told media that the woman's body was found lying in a pool of blood at her home on Saturday.

Her throat was slit by a sharp-edged weapon. The accused also brutally killed her two daughters - one and half years and four and half- year-old respectively. The key accused Shahbaz Khan, has been arrested, and he has confessed to the crime, police said. The woman’s husband lives in Visakhapatnam.

The victim, along with her two daughters, was living at her in-law's home in Govindgarh, 30 km from Rewa. The ASP said that Shahbaz’s elder brother had married the woman. Shahbaz used to despise his brother’s wife ever since she got married to his brother.

On Saturday, Shahbaz, his sister-in-law and her two girls were alone at home as the other family members had gone to attend a marriage. Shahbaz and the woman had entered into some arguments which made him furious and he in fit of rage hit her multiple times with a Baka (used for chopping meat). The officer said quoting the key accused, “The man hit the woman with ‘Baka’ 10 to 12 time on her head, and when she fell unconscious, he took a knife and slit her throat. The youngest daughter who was with her mother was the first to face a brutal assault of her uncle, the man hit the girl with the Baka who died on the spot. The elder one tried to run from the house, but the accused caught hold of her and killed her.”

After the crime the man called his cousin Sahil asking him to throw the bodies of the two girls in Govindgarh pond (also called Raja Talab). The police looked for the bodies in the pond but could not find any. Shahbaz later told the police that Sahil had hidden the bodies in the bushes. The bodies of the two girls were later found on Sunday evening.