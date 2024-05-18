T&CP Seeks Map From NRSC To Prepare Fresh Bhopal Master Plan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Directorate, Town and Country Planning, which is preparing fresh draft of Bhopal Master Plan has sought GIS-based map of city from National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) in Hyderabad. The new map (satellite image data) of the city is of current year. The new map was needed as old Bhopal Master plan draft is based on map of 2016.

Since then, city has expanded substantially and seen lot of development. “The satellite data of city received from NRSC Hyderabad is being verified at ground level and subsequently survey is being done,” a Directorate official said. The previous master plan, which was rejected due to shortcomings, was meant for population till 2031.

The present master plan is being prepared considering the population till 2047. The estimated population of city in 2047 will be between 40 to 45 lakh. Its present population is 23,19,032. The Town and Country Department officials have approached departments like sports and school education to seek their opinion.

According to an informal estimate, two dozen departments have been identified for consultation. Of them, most departments have been consulted. Moreover, a minute study of different areas of city is underway to prepare master plan for which help of students of polytechnic institute is being taken in this regard. “By July, we will be able to publish the draft of Bhopal Master Plan,” said a senior official of Directorate, Town and Country Planning.

The history

In February, the state government decided to revise Bhopal master plan 2031 following pressure mounted by elected representatives like BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma. The first master plan was prepared in 1995 that expired in 2025. When Congress government was in power for 15 months, it tried to come out with the new master plan. After collapse of Kamal Nath government, BJP government prepared fresh master plan till 2031. But it too is being revised.