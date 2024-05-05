UP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Priyanka Gandhi Takes Charge Of Congress Campaign In Rae Bareli And Amethi | File

In a strategic maneuver aimed at consolidating support in two pivotal Lok Sabha constituencies, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has assumed leadership of the campaign efforts in Rae Bareli and Amethi, according to insider sources.

After days of speculation, the Congress officially announced on Friday that Rahul Gandhi will contest the Lok Sabha elections from Rae Bareli, a constituency held by his mother, Sonia Gandhi, for the past two decades. Concurrently, Kishori Lal Sharma, a trusted aide of the Gandhi family, will contest from Amethi.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Assumes Leadership In Rae Bareli And Amethi Campaigns

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has taken the reins of the campaign and will be stationed in Rae Bareli and Amethi from Monday until the conclusion of the polls. Her primary objective is to ensure the success of her brother Rahul Gandhi and Sharma, sources familiar with the matter revealed.

As Rahul Gandhi engages in nationwide campaigning, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has stepped forward to lead the campaigns in these two family bastions. The Congress is resolute in securing a substantial victory margin in Rae Bareli and reclaiming Amethi, which was lost to BJP leader Smriti Irani in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Read Also Priyanka Gandhi Named In ED Charge Sheet Related To PMLA Case Involving Husband Robert Vadra

"Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will spearhead the campaign efforts in Amethi and Rae Bareli. She will be actively present in both constituencies until the culmination of the elections," stated a source. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is slated to conduct numerous 'nukkad sabhas,' meetings, and door-to-door campaigns, the sources added.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Strategic Oversight And Digital Campaign Supervision

The epicenter of operations will be Rae Bareli, where Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will oversee all facets of the campaign from a guest house, including booth management and outreach endeavors. The campaign has already commenced with interactions with families of freedom fighters and long-standing associates of the Gandhi family.

Moreover, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will supervise the digital and social media campaigns in both constituencies, ensuring comprehensive coverage across all platforms. Campaign strategies will be implemented at various organizational levels to effectively engage with constituents.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Focus On Amethi And Rae Bareli

Additionally, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will orchestrate the scheduling and planning of campaign events featuring top Congress leaders such as Mallikarjun Kharge, Bhupesh Baghel, and Sachin Pilot. She intends to cover approximately 250-300 villages, allocating equal time to both constituencies, sources disclosed.

The legacy laid by Feroze Gandhi in Rae Bareli was further fortified by his wife, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who secured victories in 1967, 1971, and 1980, followed by allies and members of the Gandhi family. Meanwhile, in Amethi, a non-Gandhi family member is contesting after 25 years against incumbent MP Irani.

Kishori Lal Sharma, a pivotal figure entrusted with overseeing the two prestigious constituencies on behalf of the Gandhis, will play a crucial role in the upcoming elections. The elections for the Amethi and Rae Bareli seats are scheduled for May 20, marking the fifth phase of the seven-phase general election.