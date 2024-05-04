Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Viral Video Shows Rahul Gandhi ‘Disrespecting’ Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s Statue In Pune Rally

X

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi found himself embroiled in controversy on Saturday after a video allegedly showing him disrespecting a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, presented to him by party leaders during a Lok Sabha rally in Pune, Maharashtra, went viral on social media.

Rahul arrived in Pune today to support Congress candidate Ravindra Dhangekar, who is contesting from the Pune Lok Sabha constituency.

In the video, Rahul can be seen accepting a shawl, a turban, and a statue of Shivaji. However, according to claims by netizens on social media, Rahul did not allow the statue to be placed on the dais and asked a party member to take it away.

Watch the video here:

This action by Rahul seems to have angered right-wing individuals, especially BJP leaders and members, who took to social media to express their criticism.

State General Secretary, Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha, Vaishali Poddar taking it to X said, "This is not just an insult to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj but also to all Hindus living in entire Maharashtra and India. India will not tolerate the insult of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj."

ये सिर्फ छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज जी का अपमान नहीं है बल्कि पूरे महाराष्ट्र और भारत में रह रहे सभी हिंदुओं का अपमान है।

छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज का अपमान नहीं सहेगा हिन्दुस्तान। pic.twitter.com/e0DsOXgPtC — Vaishali Poddar (Modi Ka Parivar) (@PoddarVaishali) May 4, 2024

"What will this spoiled prince understand about the honour, prestige and dignity of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj? Shame on those people who vote for him.Disgusting, shameless!!" said @im_vandy.

छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज की आन , बान,शान ये बिगड़ा हुआ शहजादा क्या समझेगा, लानत है उन h! न्दूयो पर जो इसको वोट देते हैं ।।



Disgusting, Shameless!! pic.twitter.com/poNsadJiZr — Vandana Gupta 🇮🇳 (Modi Ka Parivar) (@im_vandy) May 4, 2024

"Rahul Gandhi respects Aurangzeb by bowing his head, but why is he insulting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj?" said @manishkrai83

राहुल गांधी औरंगजेब का सम्मान सर झुका के करते हैं, लेकिन छत्रपती शिवाजी महाराज का अपमान क्यों कर रहे हैं? pic.twitter.com/LYhH5a2pre — Manish Kumar Rai (@manishkrai83) May 4, 2024

"Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is like a god to us and he is insulting our god-like Maharaj in front of us. After this, Congress should not expect even a tiny bit of vote from us. Jai Bhavani. Hail Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," said @DharmSena108.

छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज हमारे लिए देवता समान है और वह हमारे सामने हमारे देवता तुल्य महाराज का अपमान कर रहा है इसके बाद जो भी तिल मात्र वोट देने की उम्मीद भी ना रखें कांग्रेस हमसे😡😡

जय भवानी

छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज की जय pic.twitter.com/lB4WeiDY72 — Dharma Rakshak Sena (@DharmSena108) May 4, 2024

During the rally, Rahul said that if INDI alliance is voted to power a 73 per cent reservation, with 15 per cent for Dalits, 8 per cent for Adivasis, and 50 per cent for backward classes, including Marathas and Dhans will be given.

He further stated that a caste-based census will be conducted once his party forms the government. “Everyone will be given representation according to their caste numbers. Debt waivers will be provided for farmers across the country, and the GST will be replaced.”

Rahul also addressed the issue of increasing paper leaks and promised strict punishments for those involved. He assured the audience that all papers would be scrutinized by government commissions.

Gandhi also accused PM Modi and the BJP of undermining the constitution. He reiterated the commitment to uphold the constitution drafted by B. R. Ambedkar.

Pune is one of the 48 constituencies in Maharashtra. Currently represented by BJP's Girish Bhalchandra Bapat, the constituency will go to elections in the fourth phase on May 13th.