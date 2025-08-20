Mumbai Rains: Vasai Swimmer Mural Creates Stunning Flood Illusion | X|@sagarcasm

Mumbai: A striking photograph taken in Vasai West has gone viral on social media after continuous rains turned a mural of a swimmer into a stunning optical illusion. The floodwaters rose so high, it looked as if the painted figure had come to life in the street.

Originally shared by LinkedIn user Bharat Nair in a post titled “When Art Meets Infrastructure: A Wake-Up Call,” the image has sparked conversations far beyond its artistic appeal. The post highlights how, while the illusion is visually captivating, it also reflects a deeper urban issue.

In a post, Nair mentioned, "This is more than a clever photo; it reflects a systemic issue. Some parts of the city received 300 mm of rain in a single day, overwhelming a drainage system meant for just 25 mm/hour. The Mithi River’s swelling forced mass evacuations, and even “modern” infrastructure in areas like Hindmata failed to hold back floodwaters."

The mural may have caught the internet’s eye, but many are urging that it not be dismissed as just an artistic coincidence. The image has become a symbol, a reminder that climate change and rapid urbanisation require urgent upgrades to drainage systems, restoration of natural waterways, real-time flood monitoring tools, and strong inter-agency coordination.

Further, while talking about the drainage system, he mentioned, "In Vasai–Virar, hundreds were trapped overnight by inundated roads. This isn’t merely a weather event - it’s an urban challenge."

"To transform crisis into resilience, we must: Upgrade drainage systems, Protect and restore natural waterways, Leverage real-time flood monitoring tools (including crowdsourced data), and enhance coordinated, inter-agency efforts. Let this striking image be more than an optical illusion. Let it spark change," he added.