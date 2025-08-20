Raigad Administration Vows Action Against Illegal Quarrying In Karjat Riverbanks And Hillsides | File Photo

The Raigad district administration has assured strict action against illegal blasting of riverbanks and hillsides in Karjat taluka, following complaints from environmental groups and local residents about rampant quarrying in the region.

Responding to a complaint forwarded by the Chief Minister’s Office, Karjat Tahsildar and Executive Magistrate Dhananjay Jadhav said his team conducted an inspection of sites at Bhaktachiwadi, Shingdol and Ambevali villages. However, due to heavy monsoon rains, the river was in full flow and the water level had risen considerably, making it impossible to access the spots where illegal blasting was reported.

“Since the monsoon has set in and the river is in full flow, one could not notice any blasts,” Jadhav wrote in his official reply to the complainants. “A spot inspection will be carried out after the rains. If mining comes to our notice, strict action will follow.”

The complaint was raised by NatConnect Foundation, led by director B N Kumar, who highlighted the use of crude bombs and gelatine sticks by quarry operators to extract rocks and soil from the riverbanks and hillsides. “Continuous blasts damage the river’s ecosystem. Water is seeping into the holes created by explosions, affecting both flow and quality,” Kumar said. He further alleged that two bombs were detonated near a complainant’s home as an act of intimidation, shaking nearby windows.

Local activists also alleged that members of certain groups have been deploying heavy machinery such as JCBs, while felling mature trees to create access paths to the riverbanks for illegal soil excavation. These unchecked activities, they warned, have destabilized the hillsides and eroded the riverbanks, posing a long-term threat to biodiversity and water security.

The Chief Minister’s Office had earlier referred the complaint to the Raigad Collector following a series of media reports in May. The Collector subsequently directed the Karjat Tahsildar to investigate. While the administration has not reported any ongoing activity during the monsoon, it has assured environmentalists that the issue will be addressed firmly once conditions allow a detailed inspection.

“Illegal riverbed mining is not only a violation of law but also a grave environmental risk. We expect the administration to act swiftly once the rains subside,” Kumar stressed, urging strict vigilance to prevent further damage.