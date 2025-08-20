Navi Mumbai Rains: Morbe Dam Reaches Full Capacity, Secures Water Needs; Controlled Release Into Dhavari River Begins

After six consecutive days of heavy rainfall, Morbe Dam, Navi Mumbai’s sole water source, has reached its full storage capacity of 100 percent at 88 metres, ensuring water security for the city. In the early hours of Wednesday at 3:10 a.m., both radial gates of the dam, measuring 12 by 3 metres, were opened by 25 centimetres to release 1,123 cusecs of water into the Dhavari river. With rains continuing throughout the day in the catchment area, the discharge was later increased to 3,114 cusecs.

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has cautioned residents against entering riverbeds, as water levels in the Dhavari and Patalganga rivers are expected to rise. Villages along the riverbanks, including Chowk, Jambhivli, Asare, Dharani, Tupgaon, Asaroti and Kopri, were alerted in advance. Local sarpanches, talathis, gram sevaks, gram vikas officers and police patils were instructed to issue warnings and ensure that precautionary measures were followed.

Expressing gratitude for the plentiful rains, NMMC Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde said, “Nature has blessed Navi Mumbai with water abundance this year. Morbe Dam, once again, ensures our city’s water security. I extend my congratulations to every Navi Mumbaikar and appeal to citizens to use this resource wisely and economically.”

Navi Mumbai holds a unique distinction in post-independence India as the only municipal corporation to own and operate its own dam. Constructed across the Dhavari river, a tributary of the Patalganga, in Khalapur taluka, Morbe Dam has a storage capacity of 190.89 million cubic metres and a daily water supply capacity of 450 MLD. This makes NMMC a self-reliant civic body in terms of water management and has earned Navi Mumbai recognition as a water-secure metropolis, unlike many cities that rely on external sources.

This year, the dam filled to capacity on August 20, nine days earlier than last year when it reached the mark on August 29, 2024. The catchment has so far recorded 3,339.40 mm of rainfall. Raigad Collector Kishan Jawale confirmed that disaster-preparedness measures were undertaken before the water release. “Letters were issued to local officials well in advance. Residents were informed about the likely rise in river levels after discharge. Strict instructions have been given to remain vigilant,” he said.

Although abundant water storage has been achieved, civic authorities have reminded citizens that conservation is essential. “Even when the reservoir is brimming, water should be used responsibly. Citizens must continue the habit of economical use,” Dr. Shinde added.