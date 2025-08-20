 Mumbai Rains: Central Railway Services Halted, RPF Ghatkopar Rescues 700 Stranded Passengers
Hundreds of commuters were left stranded, particularly in sections around Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, and Kanjurmarg areas falling under the jurisdiction of RPF Ghatkopar.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 07:44 PM IST
Central Railway Services Hit By Heavy Rains; RPF Ghatkopar Rescues 700 Stranded Passengers | FPJ Photo

Heavy rainfall on August 19 severely disrupted Central Railway’s operations, halting train services on both Up and Down lines. Hundreds of commuters were left stranded, particularly in sections around Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, and Kanjurmarg areas falling under the jurisdiction of RPF Ghatkopar.

In a coordinated response, RPF Ghatkopar personnel safely evacuated nearly 600–700 passengers, including women, children, and senior citizens. Stranded commuters were escorted to station premises, where they were provided drinking water and snacks as part of immediate relief measures.

Long-Distance Trains Also Affected

Apart from local suburban trains, several long-distance services, including the Rajdhani Express, Pragati Express, and Mahanagari Express, were forced to terminate within the affected sections.

According to Rishi Shukla, Senior Divisional Security Commissioner of Central Railways Mumbai Division, RPF personnel extended special care to elderly passengers—helping them with luggage and ensuring their safe transit amid the disruption.

RPF teams worked closely with railway staff to distribute food and water to stranded passengers. Their efforts ensured no commuter went without basic support during the prolonged disruption.

Despite severe weather conditions and widespread disruption, no injuries or complaints were reported. Many passengers expressed gratitude for the timely humanitarian assistance provided by the RPF Ghatkopar staff, acknowledging their crucial role in ensuring safety during the crisis.

