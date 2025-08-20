Thane Rains: 44 Trees Fall In 24 Hours Amid Heavy Downpour & Gusty Winds

Representation Image | PTI

Thane: Continuous heavy rainfall over the past three days has severely impacted the Thane Municipal Corporation area. The rain, accompanied by strong winds, continued through Wednesday morning, leading to multiple incidents across the city. According to the Disaster Management Department, a total of 44 trees and 6 branches fell in various parts of Thane within 24 hours.

Several incidents of wall collapses, waterlogging, and tree falls were reported. In one such case, a dry tree fell on a vehicle near Ketki Society in Vasant Vihar, Pokhran Road No. 2, causing damage to the vehicle. In another incident on Tuesday night, a dry tree fell at Tulshidham Hyde Park, injuring Harshad Suresh Lad (33) from Vasant Vihar and Nagesh Dadarao Suryavanshi (36) from Upvan, Koknipada, as reported by Loksatta.

Another major incident occurred in Labhesh Society, Ramchandra Nagar No. 1, Wagle Estate, where a tree collapsed onto the society’s 30-foot-long, 8-foot-high security wall around midnight on Wednesday. The wall was removed with assistance from the construction department officials.

Similar tree fall incidents were also reported from Patlipada, Brahmand, Ramchandra Nagar, and Vasant Vihar areas. The Fire Brigade and Disaster Management teams responded promptly, cutting and clearing the fallen trees to restore movement and prevent further hazards, as reported.

Statewide, the intensity of rainfall increased on Monday and Tuesday, affecting multiple cities. Given the weather alerts, schools and colleges were closed. Waterlogging was reported in several areas, and rivers and streams overflowed, disrupting daily life.

With rain still ongoing, the district administration has instructed rescue teams to remain on high alert. Citizens have been urged to step out only if necessary.