 Thane Rains: 44 Trees Fall In 24 Hours Amid Heavy Downpour & Gusty Winds
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane Rains: 44 Trees Fall In 24 Hours Amid Heavy Downpour & Gusty Winds

Thane Rains: 44 Trees Fall In 24 Hours Amid Heavy Downpour & Gusty Winds

The Thane Municipal Corporation area. The rain, accompanied by strong winds, continued through Wednesday morning, leading to multiple incidents across the city.

Alok DubeyUpdated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 07:37 PM IST
article-image
Representation Image | PTI

Thane: Continuous heavy rainfall over the past three days has severely impacted the Thane Municipal Corporation area. The rain, accompanied by strong winds, continued through Wednesday morning, leading to multiple incidents across the city. According to the Disaster Management Department, a total of 44 trees and 6 branches fell in various parts of Thane within 24 hours.

Several incidents of wall collapses, waterlogging, and tree falls were reported. In one such case, a dry tree fell on a vehicle near Ketki Society in Vasant Vihar, Pokhran Road No. 2, causing damage to the vehicle. In another incident on Tuesday night, a dry tree fell at Tulshidham Hyde Park, injuring Harshad Suresh Lad (33) from Vasant Vihar and Nagesh Dadarao Suryavanshi (36) from Upvan, Koknipada, as reported by Loksatta.

Read Also
Maharashtra DyCM Eknath Shinde, Minister Lodha Lead Ground Inspections After Heavy Rains Disrupt...
article-image

Another major incident occurred in Labhesh Society, Ramchandra Nagar No. 1, Wagle Estate, where a tree collapsed onto the society’s 30-foot-long, 8-foot-high security wall around midnight on Wednesday. The wall was removed with assistance from the construction department officials.

Similar tree fall incidents were also reported from Patlipada, Brahmand, Ramchandra Nagar, and Vasant Vihar areas. The Fire Brigade and Disaster Management teams responded promptly, cutting and clearing the fallen trees to restore movement and prevent further hazards, as reported.

FPJ Shorts
Palghar Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik Reviews Flood-Hit Villages, Inspects Road Works In Wada And Jawhar
Palghar Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik Reviews Flood-Hit Villages, Inspects Road Works In Wada And Jawhar
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, Calls It ‘More Than Super-Emergency’
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, Calls It ‘More Than Super-Emergency’
UP Urea Smuggled To Nepal, Sold At Exorbitant Rates
UP Urea Smuggled To Nepal, Sold At Exorbitant Rates
UP Govt Warns Against Black Marketing Of Fertilizers, Assures Adequate Stock
UP Govt Warns Against Black Marketing Of Fertilizers, Assures Adequate Stock
Read Also
Thane Rains: Flooding Hits Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Dombivli And Ulhasnagar As Rivers Near Danger Mark;...
article-image

Statewide, the intensity of rainfall increased on Monday and Tuesday, affecting multiple cities. Given the weather alerts, schools and colleges were closed. Waterlogging was reported in several areas, and rivers and streams overflowed, disrupting daily life.

With rain still ongoing, the district administration has instructed rescue teams to remain on high alert. Citizens have been urged to step out only if necessary.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Palghar Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik Reviews Flood-Hit Villages, Inspects Road Works In Wada And...

Palghar Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik Reviews Flood-Hit Villages, Inspects Road Works In Wada And...

Mumbai News: Malad Police Book Sagar Developers’ Directors For ₹8.12 Crore Flat Fraud

Mumbai News: Malad Police Book Sagar Developers’ Directors For ₹8.12 Crore Flat Fraud

Thane News: Elderly Woman’s Body Carried By Boat For Last Rites As Titwala Road Submerged

Thane News: Elderly Woman’s Body Carried By Boat For Last Rites As Titwala Road Submerged

'Maharashtra Youth Congress Has Opportunity To Lead On 272 Assembly Seats': Harshvardhan Sapkal

'Maharashtra Youth Congress Has Opportunity To Lead On 272 Assembly Seats': Harshvardhan Sapkal

Mumbai News: Ganeshotsav Samiti Urges BMC To Conduct Fogging Ahead Of Ganpati Festival

Mumbai News: Ganeshotsav Samiti Urges BMC To Conduct Fogging Ahead Of Ganpati Festival