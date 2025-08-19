 Thane Rains: Flooding Hits Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Dombivli And Ulhasnagar As Rivers Near Danger Mark; VIDEO
Thane Rains: Flooding Hits Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Dombivli And Ulhasnagar As Rivers Near Danger Mark; VIDEO

Two days of relentless downpour have battered Thane, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Dombivli, and Ulhasnagar, leading to severe waterlogging on roads and flooding in several residential areas, particularly in Bhiwandi and Mumbra. The intense rainfall disrupted daily life, triggered traffic snarls, and pushed local rivers to dangerous levels.

NK GuptaUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 08:40 PM IST
article-image
Thane recorded 90.15 mm of rainfall on Tuesday, bringing the season’s cumulative total to 2,517.89 mm as of 4:30 PM | File Photo

Kamwari River Nears Danger Mark

The Kamwari River is about to breach the danger mark, with water entering homes in low-lying areas around Nadi Naka.

Bhiwandi Submerged in Several Pockets

In Bhiwandi, several areas were submerged, including Teen Batti vegetable market, Anjurphata-Kasheli Road near Holy Mary School, Nadi Naka Road, Mithpada Road, Gafur Basti, and Kalyan Road.

Shrikant Pardeshi, PRO of the Bhiwandi City Nizampura Municipal Corporation, said, “We have announced to the residents from Handi Compound, Sangampada, MHADA Colony, Azmi Nagar, and Kakubai Chawl to relocate a municipal school if the water level increases. We've also arranged 3,000 meal kits for them.”

Ulhasnagar Faces Flooded Homes

In Ulhasnagar, water entered houses in Waghela Nagar, Savitribai Phule Nagar, Shantinagar, and Meena Tai Thackeray Nagar, with residents blaming poor sewage maintenance by civic authorities.

Kalyan-Dombivli Reports Waterlogging and Wall Collapse

In Kalyan-Dombivli, waterlogging affected Regency Chowk, Shivaji Chowk, and the area near Gurudev Hotel, Dombivli station, Kalyan Station premise,

Kalyan Tahsildar Sachin Shejale confirmed that rainwater entered homes in Ashok Nagar, Katai Village, Sai Kamal Society in Nandivli, Katemanivli (Shivaji Nagar), Bhopar, and Chicken Ghar Waldhuni. A wall collapse was reported in Thanekar Pada.

Evacuations and Transport Disruptions

Traffic was halted on the Ulhasnagar River bridge and Chandra Nadi bridge in Dahagaon due to rising water levels. A bridge on Walkas was submerged. Central Railway services were suspended due to continuous rain, though no casualties had been reported as of 5:46 PM on Tuesday.

Shejale added that 120 people were moved to a government school after a tree collapsed in Netivli. Another 70 residents from Samta Nagar and Ahire Nagar and 14 from Katemanivli were also shifted due to flooding.

Thane Roads and Police Stations Flooded

In Thane, three to four feet of water was reported at Kajupada, Karpe Compound, and Chena Bridge on the Ghodbunder Road stretch. Only one lane was operational, and traffic police advised commuters to use alternate routes such as the Mumbai-Nashik Road and Juna Agra Road.

The Government Railway Police Station in Kalyan and the Manpada Police Station in Dombivli were also flooded.

Waterlogging Across Thane Localities

In Thane, areas including Versova Karpe Compound, Vitawa Bridge, Court Naka, Viviana Mall, and Majiwada experienced severe waterlogging. Pothole-ridden roads filled with water worsened the situation, prompting traffic police to deploy pumps and suction machines to clear the streets.

In Amritnagar, dozens of homes and shops were flooded. Residents in low-lying areas such as Darul Falah Complex, Sharifa Road Complex, Narayan Nagar, Pipe Compound, Rasid Compound, Thakurpada (Shilphata), Mahape Road, and Sabe Village (Diva East) waded through waist-deep water. Parts of the Kalyan-Shil Road were submerged.

Rainfall Figures

Thane recorded 90.15 mm of rainfall on Tuesday, bringing the season's total to 2,517.89 mm as of 4:30 PM.

