Mumbai Rains: Snake Spotted Crawling Through Waterlogged Premises In Majiwada, Thane, Amid Heavy Downpour | X|@Podcast_news9

Thane: Amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai and Thane, a snake was spotted crawling through the waterlogged premises of the residential complex in Majiwada, Thane, triggering panic among residents. While reports suggest that the video was recorded in the Lodha Complex, official confirmation is still awaited. The incident has raised serious safety concerns, particularly in housing societies affected by monsoon flooding.

In a viral video circulating online, the snake can be seen slithering through the flooded area. The sighting has alarmed locals, especially with rising water levels caused by continuous rainfall in the region. Residents are already facing significant disruption due to waterlogging in several parts of Thane and Mumbai, and the presence of wildlife in flooded areas has only added to their concerns.

Two Youths Rescue Passengers Trapped in Submerged Car

In another news story of Monsoon, two youngsters in Thane risked their lives to rescue two people trapped inside a car submerged in floodwaters. The dramatic incident, caught on camera and widely shared on the social media platform X, is a reminder of how Mumbaikars support each other in times of crisis.

The video shows a white car stuck in an underpass, tilted dangerously with its bonnet underwater, while the rear end remained slightly above the surface. Inside the vehicle, the driver and his companion appeared helpless, unable to escape as the floodwaters rose around them.

As the situation became critical, two local youths swam through the murky water towards the car. One of them climbed onto the vehicle and pushed the elevated rear end downward. This quick action allowed both passengers to slide out of the car and escape. The second youth stayed close by, helping guide them safely through the water.

The video quickly went viral, with many people praising the bravery and presence of mind shown by the rescuers.

Such moments reflect the true spirit of Mumbai and its people. In times of trouble, whether during floods, train accidents, or everyday emergencies, Mumbaikars never hesitate to help those in need, often becoming real-life heroes.