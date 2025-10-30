Navi Mumbai News: 404 Grievances Received At Janata Darbar In Vashi; 70% Resolved On Spot, Says State Forest Minister Ganesh Naik

Minister Ganesh Naik’s Janata Darbar in Vashi resolves 70% of 404 citizen complaints on the spot | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: A total of 404 applications were submitted by citizens during the Janata Darbar (public grievance redressal meeting) held on Thursday at Vishnudas Bhave Auditorium, Vashi, by the State Forest Minister Ganesh Naik.

The event, aimed at resolving civic and administrative issues, saw immediate action taken on nearly 70 percent of the complaints.

Complaints Range From Water Issues To CIDCO Notices

The applications covered a wide range of issues including water shortage, CIDCO notices, and other local grievances. Minister Naik directed senior officials from the concerned departments to take prompt action, assuring that the remaining cases would be resolved within a stipulated time frame.

Top Officials Attend The Session

The event was attended by Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde, Additional Commissioner Sunil Pawar, former MP Dr. Sanjeev Naik, and several senior officials from government and semi-government bodies.

Minister Directs Officials To Resolve Water And CIDCO Issues

Citizens from Sanpada and nearby areas raised complaints about irregular water supply, prompting Minister Naik to instruct municipal officers to ensure smooth and adequate distribution. Residents of Airoli and Vashi voiced their concerns regarding CIDCO-issued notices, to which the minister responded by directing officials to refrain from issuing notices that violate existing regulations.

Rehearsal Hall Rent Reduced For Local Artists

In a move welcomed by the city’s artistic community, Minister Naik approved a reduction in the rehearsal hall rent at Vishnudas Bhave Auditorium from Rs 1,200 to Rs 500 exclusively for Navi Mumbai artists. “We are thankful to the minister and the municipal corporation for their support,” said artist Sunil Pagar, speaking on behalf of local performers.

Personal Relief For Citizens Through Direct Intervention

The Janata Darbar also brought personal relief to several citizens. Pawan Koli, a youth from Navi Mumbai, is set to receive employment in MahaVitaran (MSEDCL) after Minister Naik personally intervened following the death of Koli’s father, who was a MahaVitaran employee. Similarly, Shailesh Tambe, a resident of Nerul, successfully secured a milk distribution agency after presenting his application during the session.

Minister Highlights Purpose Of Janata Darbar

“Most officers work with sincerity, but sometimes citizens’ work is delayed due to administrative hurdles,” said Minister Naik. “The Janata Darbar has been started to directly understand and resolve such problems.”

Public Hearing Continues Till Late Night

The public hearing began at 11 a.m. and continued late into the night, concluding around 10 p.m., with citizens expressing satisfaction over the prompt redressal of their grievances.

