 Alibag Beach Bike Rally Marks Youth And Sadbhavana Day, Spreads HIV/AIDS Awareness
The route began at the Alibag Beach Arch and covered Mahavir Chowk, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue, Balaji Naka, and Maruti Naka Road, before concluding back at the beach.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 08:29 PM IST
A bike rally was held at Alibag beach on Wednesday to mark International Youth Day (Aug 12) and Sadbhavana Day (Aug 20), with the aim of spreading awareness about HIV/AIDS among the youth. The event, jointly organized by the District AIDS Prevention and Control Unit under the Maharashtra State AIDS Control Society, District General Hospital Alibag, and Mera Yuva Bharat, Alibag–Raigad, drew enthusiastic participation.

The rally was flagged off by District Civil Surgeon Dr. Nishikant Patil and Additional Civil Surgeon Dr. Sheetal Joshi-Ghuge. Also present were RMO (OPD) Dr. Kiran Shinde, Administrative Officer Dr. Pravin Kandade, District Programme Manager Sanjay Mane, Raigad District Youth Officer Amit Punde, National Youth Awardee and international sportsperson Tapaswini Gondhali, and representatives of Spardha World Academy, Alibag.

Raising slogans like “Keep your promise, avoid AIDS,” and “Let’s unite to prevent HIV,” participants spread the message of awareness through the rally.

District Programme Manager Sanjay Mane anchored the programme, extended the welcome, and delivered the vote of thanks.

