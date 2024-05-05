Viral VIDEO: DK Shivakumar Slaps Congress Leader Trying To Take Selfie During Election Campaign In Karnataka; BJP Reacts

DK Shivakumar Slaps Congress Leader Trying To Take Selfie During Election Campaign In Karnataka; BJP Reacts | Twitter

Karnataka: A video has emerged on social media in which Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader DK Shivakumar slapped a party leader in Karnataka's Haveri. The video has hit the internet as the election campaigning for the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka has reached the final stages. The video of the incident is doing rounds on social media and BJP has slammed the leader for his action.

The incident occurred on Saturday (May 4) when DK Shivakumar reached Haveri's Savanur for campaigning. It can be seen in the video that DK shivakumar got out of his car amid a huge crowd. Congress leader and Municipal Council member Alauddin Maniyar received the Deputy CM and was chanting slogans of DK...DK. He put his hand over the shoulder of Shivakumar and was posing for a selfie.

DK Shivakumar Slapped Maniyar

However, DK Shivakumar got furious as Maniyar put his hand on his shoulder. DK Shivakumar moved a bit and slapped Alauddin Maniyar from behind. Following this, the security personnel and supporters of DK Shivakumar pushed him away. The incident has provided the BJP with an opportunity to target the Congress party amid the ongoing Pratap Revanna case in Karnataka.

Amit Malviya Attacks DK Shivakumar

BJP IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya took to his official X account and said, "Karnataka’s DCM, DK Shivakumar, slaps Congress Municipal Member Allauddin Maniar, while campaigning in Savanur town of Haveri. This is not the first time DK has assaulted a Congress worker. His crime? He happened to put his hands on DK Shivakumar's shoulder, when the latter stepped out of the car."

He further said, "I wonder why do Congress workers even want to work for the Congress? Their leaders slap them, humiliate them, don’t give them tickets to contest (all of them are cornered by family members)… Is it for the corruption money they make on the side? No self respect?"

Voting for the 14 Lok Sabha seats has been completed in the second phase of polling for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 and voting for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka will be held on May 7.