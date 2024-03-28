Bengaluru: News Agency ANI Reporter Slaps & Hurls Abuses At PTI Journalist During DK Shivakumar Press Event, Video Surfaces

Screenshot of the video showing a male reporter slapping a female journalist in Bengaluru | X/PTI

It is a known fact that reporters working on the ground for news outlets have to compete against each other to get that exclusive byte or even visuals while reporting on an event. However, this competition has mostly been healthy and the race for news is only professional. However, all limits were crossed when a male reporter with news agency ANI (Asian News International) slapped and allegedly hurled abuses at a woman journalist from news agency PTI (Press Trust Of India) during a press event of Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar.

The video of the male reporter slapping the female scribe twice was shared by PTI in a tweet. The incident was strongly condemned by PTI which said that the organisation will take all measures to protect its employees.

According to PTI, the incident took place in Bengaluru at a press incident. It can be seen in the video that a male reporter slaps a female reporter twice after a heated argument.

Shocked by the male reporters' action, people around confronted the reporter and stopped him while the female reporter stood shell shocked.

VIDEO | Abominable behaviour by ANI (@ANI) reporter who physically assaulted and verbally abused with sexual expletives a young PTI female reporter at a press event (@DKShivakumar @DKSureshINC) in Bengaluru today. Does ANI (@smitaprakash) condone such behaviour by its staffer?… pic.twitter.com/kZhz8MleoC — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 28, 2024

PTI condemns incident

"An FIR is being lodged over the shocking incident, which has left the reporter traumatised. PTI will also file a complaint with the National Commission for Women," said PTI in its statement on Twitter.

No response from ANI so far

News agency ANI had not issued a statement on the matter till the time of publishing this report.