 Bengaluru: News Agency ANI Reporter Slaps & Hurls Abuses At PTI Journalist During DK Shivakumar Press Event, Video Surfaces
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBengaluru: News Agency ANI Reporter Slaps & Hurls Abuses At PTI Journalist During DK Shivakumar Press Event, Video Surfaces

Bengaluru: News Agency ANI Reporter Slaps & Hurls Abuses At PTI Journalist During DK Shivakumar Press Event, Video Surfaces

According to PTI, the incident took place in Bengaluru at a press event. It can be seen in the video that a male reporter slaps a female reporter twice after a heated argument.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, March 28, 2024, 04:44 PM IST
article-image
Screenshot of the video showing a male reporter slapping a female journalist in Bengaluru | X/PTI

It is a known fact that reporters working on the ground for news outlets have to compete against each other to get that exclusive byte or even visuals while reporting on an event. However, this competition has mostly been healthy and the race for news is only professional. However, all limits were crossed when a male reporter with news agency ANI (Asian News International) slapped and allegedly hurled abuses at a woman journalist from news agency PTI (Press Trust Of India) during a press event of Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar.

The video of the male reporter slapping the female scribe twice was shared by PTI in a tweet. The incident was strongly condemned by PTI which said that the organisation will take all measures to protect its employees.

According to PTI, the incident took place in Bengaluru at a press incident. It can be seen in the video that a male reporter slaps a female reporter twice after a heated argument.

Shocked by the male reporters' action, people around confronted the reporter and stopped him while the female reporter stood shell shocked.

PTI condemns incident

"An FIR is being lodged over the shocking incident, which has left the reporter traumatised. PTI will also file a complaint with the National Commission for Women," said PTI in its statement on Twitter.

No response from ANI so far

News agency ANI had not issued a statement on the matter till the time of publishing this report.

Read Also
'Bahut Dikha Liye': TV Reporters FIGHT Among Themselves To Get Hold Of Smoke Canister That...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bengaluru: News Agency ANI Reporter Slaps & Hurls Abuses At PTI Journalist During DK Shivakumar...

Bengaluru: News Agency ANI Reporter Slaps & Hurls Abuses At PTI Journalist During DK Shivakumar...

Hyderabad: Inter-Faith Couple Carrying Baby Attacked By Muslim Youths Near Charminar, Police File...

Hyderabad: Inter-Faith Couple Carrying Baby Attacked By Muslim Youths Near Charminar, Police File...

Kejriwal Personally Argues His Case Before Delhi Court, Says 'ED Ka Mission Kewal Aur Kewal Mujhe...

Kejriwal Personally Argues His Case Before Delhi Court, Says 'ED Ka Mission Kewal Aur Kewal Mujhe...

Who Was Baba Tarsem Singh, Nanakmatta Gurudwara Kar Sewa Pramukh, & Why Was He Killed?

Who Was Baba Tarsem Singh, Nanakmatta Gurudwara Kar Sewa Pramukh, & Why Was He Killed?

Liquor Policy Case: Delhi Court Extends ED Remand Of Arvind Kejriwal By 4 Days Till April 1

Liquor Policy Case: Delhi Court Extends ED Remand Of Arvind Kejriwal By 4 Days Till April 1