'Bahut Dikha Liye': TV Reporters FIGHT Among Themselves To Get Hold Of Smoke Canister That Protestors Used In Lok Sabha, Watch Viral Video

TV Reporters FIGHT | @shubhankrmishra

New Delhi: Hours after Delhi police detained protesters who threw colour gas inside and outside parliament, TV Journalists were seen fighting with each other to get hold of a smoke canister lying on the ground.

The Journalists literally tried to snatch the smoke canister from each other. The entire incident was captured on camera and the video is doing rounds on social media.

Security gayi tel lene, Indian media is fighting for smoke canisters. 🤡 pic.twitter.com/qQ3YbFTyMB — Narundar (@NarundarM) December 13, 2023

Video Captured on Camera

In the video, the journalists are seen vehemently and aggressively holding and pushing each other to get hold of the smoke canister.

Even as one of the journalist is holding the smoke canister and trying to explain the entire incident of Parliament breach that was reported earlier today, two other journalists including a lady were seen snatching the smoke smoke canister and the mic in the hand of the former while everything was being recorded.

The journalists ended up making a laughing stock of themselves as the by standers were seen mocking the entire sequence of events. To add to the embarrassment the entire incident took place when the footage was on air on live TV.

Here's how netizens reacted to the incident

we used to fight like this in birthday parties during cake distribution. but we were kids and these are adults... allegedly. — meghnad 🔗 (@Memeghnad) December 13, 2023

इनको आस्कर मिलेगा या भारत रत्न? 🤔 — Anup barnwal (@amethiya_anup) December 13, 2023

Shouldn't have the canister be secured as EVIDENCE?? shouldn't it be used for Forensic analysis!? — Yashvir Singh Sandhu (@YashvirSandhu) December 13, 2023

They forget themselves as journalists — Internet extrovert (@CodeAndCricket) December 13, 2023

The incident surfaced hours after a security breach

The incident surfaced hours after a security breach was reported in Lok Sabha at 1 pm. A massive security breach took place in the Parliament on Wednesday, 13 December, as intruders jumped into the Lok Sabha from the visitors' gallery while proceedings were underway for the Winter Session.

There were two protesters also present and sloganeering outside the House. The accused set off coloured smoke canisters both inside and outside the Parliament. All accused have been identified and arrested.