 'Bahut Dikha Liye': TV Reporters FIGHT Among Themselves To Get Hold Of Smoke Canister That Protestors Used In Lok Sabha, Watch Viral Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Bahut Dikha Liye': TV Reporters FIGHT Among Themselves To Get Hold Of Smoke Canister That Protestors Used In Lok Sabha, Watch Viral Video

'Bahut Dikha Liye': TV Reporters FIGHT Among Themselves To Get Hold Of Smoke Canister That Protestors Used In Lok Sabha, Watch Viral Video

Hours after Delhi police detained protesters who threw colour gas inside and outside parliament, TV Journalists were seen fighting with each other to get hold of a Gas canister lying on the ground

Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Wednesday, December 13, 2023, 05:01 PM IST
article-image
TV Reporters FIGHT | @shubhankrmishra

New Delhi: Hours after Delhi police detained protesters who threw colour gas inside and outside parliament, TV Journalists were seen fighting with each other to get hold of a smoke canister lying on the ground.

The Journalists literally tried to snatch the smoke canister from each other. The entire incident was captured on camera and the video is doing rounds on social media.

Video Captured on Camera

In the video, the journalists are seen vehemently and aggressively holding and pushing each other to get hold of the smoke canister.

Even as one of the journalist is holding the smoke canister and trying to explain the entire incident of Parliament breach that was reported earlier today, two other journalists including a lady were seen snatching the smoke smoke canister and the mic in the hand of the former while everything was being recorded.

The journalists ended up making a laughing stock of themselves as the by standers were seen mocking the entire sequence of events. To add to the embarrassment the entire incident took place when the footage was on air on live TV.

Here's how netizens reacted to the incident

The incident surfaced hours after a security breach

The incident surfaced hours after a security breach was reported in Lok Sabha at 1 pm. A massive security breach took place in the Parliament on Wednesday, 13 December, as intruders jumped into the Lok Sabha from the visitors' gallery while proceedings were underway for the Winter Session.

There were two protesters also present and sloganeering outside the House. The accused set off coloured smoke canisters both inside and outside the Parliament. All accused have been identified and arrested.

Read Also
Massive Security Breach In Lok Sabha; 2 Protestors Throw Gas Canisters In House, MPs Run To Safety...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video Shows MPs Kicking, Punching Intruder Who Protested With Smoke Canister Inside Lok Sabha

Video Shows MPs Kicking, Punching Intruder Who Protested With Smoke Canister Inside Lok Sabha

'Don't Be Afraid': Supriya Shrinate Shares Pic Of Unflustered Rahul Gandhi Amidst Security Breach In...

'Don't Be Afraid': Supriya Shrinate Shares Pic Of Unflustered Rahul Gandhi Amidst Security Breach In...

Was AAP Leader Raghav Chadha Proposing BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra For Chief Election...

Was AAP Leader Raghav Chadha Proposing BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra For Chief Election...

'My Son Is Honest Man, Is Ready To Sacrifice For Society': Father Of Parliament Intruder Manoranjan...

'My Son Is Honest Man, Is Ready To Sacrifice For Society': Father Of Parliament Intruder Manoranjan...

Nagaland State Lottery Result 13-12-2023, 6 PM Live: Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Hill...

Nagaland State Lottery Result 13-12-2023, 6 PM Live: Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Hill...