Massive Security Breach In Lok Sabha; 2 Protestors Throw Gas Canisters In House, MPs Run To Safety (WATCH VIDEO)

BREAKING: Massive Security Breach In Lok Sabha; 2 Men Throw Gas Canisters In House, MPs Run To Safety

New Delhi: A security breach was reported in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday during the Parliamentary proceedings of the ongoing Winter Session. Two persons reportedly jumped into the house from one of the galleries and threw some smoke canisters that emitted yellow fluorescent gas. Today's attack is more concerning as it occurred on the ominous date that coincides with the 22nd anniversary of the notorious Parliament attack carried out by terrorists in 2001.

#WATCH | An unidentified man jumps from the visitor's gallery of Lok Sabha after which there was a slight commotion and the House was adjourned. pic.twitter.com/Fas1LQyaO4 — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2023

According to reports, the accused hid some substance in their shoes and later exposed them through friction, causing the gas to be formed. Shortly after the surprise attack, all the MPs present in the House vacated the premises and ran to safety. Some of them also complained about irritation in the eyes due to the gas, while some feared that the gas might be poisionous.

Both the men in the House were then detained by the security personnel there and were brought out of the premises. In another incident outside the Parliament, a man and a woman were held near the Transport Bhawan for performing similar acts. Both were caught protesting with colour smoke in the area along with raising slogans.

#WATCH | Delhi: Two protestors, a man and a woman have been detained by Police in front of Transport Bhawan who were protesting with colour smoke. The incident took place outside the Parliament: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/EZAdULMliz — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2023

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Shares Details

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury who immediately left the House after the incident, spoke on the incident showing a massive security breach and commotion in the House.

While sharing details on the incident, Chowdhury said, "Two young men jumped from the gallery and something was hurled by them from which gas was emitting. They were caught by MPs, they were brought out by security personnel. House was adjourned till 2 pm. This is certainly a security breach because today we observed the death anniversary of people who sacrificed their lives in 2001 (Parliament attack)."

#WATCH | Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury speaks on an incident of security breach and commotion in the House.



"Two young men jumped from the gallery and something was hurled by them from which gas was emitting. They were caught by MPs, they were brought… pic.twitter.com/nKJf7Q5bLM — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2023

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram who was another MP among those present in the House when the incident took place shared details about the attack. He stated that the accused individuals seemed to be the age of around 20 years. He also described how the young men jumped into the house and threw the smoke canisters shouting slogans around.

#WATCH | Security breach in Lok Sabha | Congress MP Karti Chidambaram says "Suddenly two young men around 20 years old jumped into the House from the visitor's gallery and had canisters in their hand. These canisters were emitting yellow smoke. One of them was attempting to run… pic.twitter.com/RhZlecrzxo — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2023

"Suddenly two young men around 20 years old jumped into the House from the visitor's gallery and had canisters in their hand. These canisters were emitting yellow smoke. One of them was attempting to run towards the Speaker's chair. They were shouting some slogans. The smoke could have been poisonous. This is a serious breach of security especially on 13th December, the day when Parliament was attacked in 2001," said Chidambaram.

Pannun Had Threatened Of Attack On Parliament Today

Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun last week released a video where he had threatened to attack the Indian Parliament on or before December 13.

In the purported video, Pannun alleged that the Indian agencies attempted to assassinate him, but the master plot failed. He said that in retaliation, he plans to target the Parliament and shake its foundations. The video also featured a poster of Afzal Guru, the convict of the 2001 Parliament attack, bearing the caption 'Delhi Banega Khalistan' (Delhi will turn into Khalistan).