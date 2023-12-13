Watch: PM Modi & Others Pay Tribute To Fallen Jawans On 22 years Of Parliament Attack

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and other leaders observe a minute's silence at the Parliament to pay tribute to the fallen jawans, on the 22 years of the Parliament attack.

Remembering Indian Parliament attack and its aftermath

December 13, 2001 marks the dark day when five terrorists, guided by Pakistan, claimed the lives of atleast nine people including six security personnel, two Parliament Security Service personnel, and a gardener in an attack on the heart of democracy, the Indian Parliament, now known as Samvidhan Sadan. Read this article to know what all happened on December 13 and what followed the harrowing incident.

PM Modi: heartfelt tributes martyrs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) said ,"Today, we remember and pay heartfelt tributes to the brave security personnel martyred in the Parliament attack in 2001. Their courage and sacrifice in the face of danger will forever be etched in our nation's memory."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar meet the family members of the fallen jawans at the Parliament, on the 22 years of the Parliament attack.